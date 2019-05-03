IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs with a thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 51 // 03 May 2019, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Super Over in the 51st match of IPL 2019 played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. With this result, Mumbai have confirmed their playoff spot by virtue of ensuring they can't finish below third position in the points table.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He and Quinton de Kock started on a positive note, putting pressure on the SRH bowlers. But Khaleel Ahmed struck by dismissing Rohit for 24; at the end of six overs, Mumbai Indians were 44 for 1.

After the power play, De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav played with aggressive intent. Khaleel made the breakthrough again though, getting rid of Yadav for 23. Yadav and De Kock had added 54 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Mohammad Nabi dismissed Evin Lewis for 1 to bring SRH well and truly back into the game. Hardik Pandya then came to the crease and scored a quickfire 18 off 10 balls before he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

De Kock continued to march on at the other end and reached his fifty off 48 balls. It was a good bowling effort by SRH bowlers in the end as they restricted Mumbai Indians to 162 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 163, SRH openers Wriddhiman Saha and Martin Guptill got the team off to a flying start by adding 40 runs in 3.2 overs. Jasprit Bumrah struck by dismissing Saha for 25, and he also dismissed the other opener Guptill for 15.

At the end of six overs, SRH were 59 for 2.

After the power play, Krunal Pandya dismissed SRH captain Kane Williamson for 3. Manish Pandey then showed his class with some attacking stroke play and put pressure on the MI bowlers.

Vijay Shankar and Abishek Sharma failed to contribute too many runs but Pandey remained steady, reaching his fifty off 37 balls.

Advertisement

With 7 runs required off 1 ball, Pandey hit a six to take the match into a Super Over. For MI, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya took 2 wickets each.

Batting first in the Super Over, Pandey was run out on the very first ball. After being hit for a six by Nabi, Bumrah dismissed him to end the proceedings. SRH could only score 8 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Chasing the target of 9, Hardik Pandya hit a six off the very first ball and Mumbai Indians won the match without losing a wicket.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 162 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 69*, Suryakumar Yadav 23, Khaleel Ahmed 3/42) and 9 for 0 in 0.3 overs beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 162 for 6 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 71*, Mohammad Nabi 31, Jasprit Bumrah 2/31, Krunal Pandya 2/22) and 8 for 2 in 1 over.