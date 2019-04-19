IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians register emphatic 40-run win over Delhi Capitals

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 33 // 19 Apr 2019, 01:09 IST

Hardik Pandya (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic 40-run win over Delhi Capitals in the 34th match of IPL 2019 played at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday. The result means Mumbai Indians are now at the second spot in the IPL points table, while Delhi Capitals have slipped to third.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He and Quinton de Kock began the innings on a cautious note before opening their shoulders and hitting some big shots. At the end of six overs, the two openers had taken Mumbai to 57.

Amit Mishra struck immediately after the powerplay, dismissing Rohit for 30. Mishra and fellow spinner Axar Patel then restricted the run flow with a good bowling display, Axar getting rid of Ben Cutting cheaply.

De Kock, who was looking in fluent touch, was run out. Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya struggled to time the ball on a slow pitch, but added 40 runs for the 4th wicket. Suryakumar was dismissed for 26 off 27 balls.

Hardik Pandya then came to the crease and took a few balls to settle before smashing the Delhi Capitals bowlers. He and Krunal added 54 runs in quick time. Hardik was dismissed in the last over for 32 off 15 balls.

Krunal hit some valuable boundaries in the last over to help Mumbai Indians post a competitive total of 168 for 5 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 169, Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan provided a quick-fire start with some brilliant strokes while Prithivi Shaw struggled. At the end of six overs, the score read 48 for 0.

Rahul Chahar got the breakthrough after the powerplay, dismissing Dhawan for 35. Chahar struck again by getting the wicket of Shaw.

The Mumbai Indians spinners were simply sensational as Krunal dismissed Colin Munro and then Chahar dismissed DC captain Shreyas Iyer cheaply to put the hosts under immense pressure.

Mumbai's bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and restricted Delhi Capitals to just 128 for 9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 168 for 5 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 37*, Hardik Pandya 32, Kagiso Rabada 2/38, Axar Patel 1/17) beat Delhi Capitals 128 for 9 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 35, Axar Patel 26, Rahul Chahar 3/19, Jasprit Bumrah 2/18) by 40 runs.