IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways against their eternal rivals Chennai Super Kings ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians face the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on the 3rd of April. Both these teams had very different results in their previous games. While CSK won their game against RR, MI lost to KXIP.

MI went with an unchanged XI against KXIP after beating RCB. But MI seems to have a lot of problems as their middle order is faltering and their sixth bowler, Hardik Pandya has been leaking runs every game. Kieron Pollard has been average in the first three games and even Suryakumar Yadav hasn't been converting his starts into big ones.

MI face the toughest and the most in-form side on 3rd April and the combination that Rohit Sharma opts to go with will be interesting to see. So, without further ado, here is the strongest XI of Mumbai Indians against the Chennai Super Kings:

#1. Openers ( Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock)

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have looked good at the top for MI ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

This looks to be the most settled opening combination that Mumbai Indians have had in the last couple of years. These two have been giving some great starts for MI up top, but the middle order hasn't been able to continue on the momentum provided by this opening duo.

They stitched their second consecutive 50 run partnership against KXIP in the last game and while Rohit Sharma wasn't able to convert his start, de Kock converted his one. Sharma made a very fast 32 off just 18 balls and de Kock scored 60 runs off 39 balls.

Both of them have been looking in good touch and with the Wankhede wicket expected to assist batting, expect another good start from these two in the power play for MI.

