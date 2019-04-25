IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians will be looking to get back to winning ways against RCB (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings will host the Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday this week. Both these teams come into this match on the back of two different results as CSK defeated SRH, while MI lost their match against RR.

This year, MI haven't lost two consecutive matches and that has served them well. Rohit Sharma and his men will be looking to get back to winning ways against a side who they love to beat. With the match at Chennai, expect some changes from Rohit and we may see three spinners on both sides.

So, keeping all that in mind, here is Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

Rohit Sharma has had an up and down year so far in the blue colours. The MI skipper hasn't had the best of starts to this year's IPL and he would be looking to make amends against CSK.

Quinton de Kock, unlike his opening partner, has got going for MI and the South African will be looking forward to continuing his great form against CSK.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard

Suryakumar Yadav has blown hot and cold with the bat so far but he has that tendency of throwing his wicket away after getting a good start and that has followed him in most games this year. The Mumbai lad would be looking for a big score on Friday.

Ishan Kishan hasn't played two games on the bounce for MI as Ben Cutting has replaced the youngster but on a turning wicket at the Chepauk, he is likely to be picked ahead of the Australian, so he would be looking for his first big score against CSK on Friday.

Kieron Pollard has been brilliant for MI this year but in the last couple of games, he hasn't had much opportunity to bat, so, the big West Indian will be looking forward to batting a bit higher against CSK.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

The Pandya brothers have been in top form this year and they have been producing the goods for the three-time IPL champions with their all-around abilities.

Hardik has been in terrific hitting form and he nailed another 30+ score against RR in the last game. He has improved his bowling from the start of the IPL and he would be looking to pull out that helicopter shot again on Friday.

Krunal, on the other hand, has been average with the ball this year and his batting form will be a slight concern for MI as he hasn't really got going with the bat since the start of IPL. The elder Pandya will be looking to get back into his hitting form against CSK.

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, and Jasprit Bumrah

MI's bowling line-up was pretty flat in their previous game against RR but expect the combination not to be tinkered with, as the Chennai pitch has assisted spin so far.

Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah form a formidable pace battery, and against the best team in the IPL this year, they would have their work cut out.

Rahul Chahar has been the best Indian talent on show in this year's IPL as his leg-spinners seem to be troubling the best of the players. Markande, on the other hand, has found it difficult to break into the starting XI and he could feature against CSK.