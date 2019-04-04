IPL 2019 news: Lasith Malinga plays for 2 different teams in 12 hours and takes eight wickets

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 347 // 04 Apr 2019, 16:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lasith Malinga - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

What's the story?

The much anticipated IPL clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings was held yesterday at the Wankhede stadium. Veteran bowler Lasith Malinga played his part in Mumbai's victory by taking three wickets. He didn't stop there as he immediately travelled back to his country to play in Sri Lanka's domestic inter- provisional ODI tournament, where he took a five-wicket haul.

In case you didn't know...

Just before the IPL, the Sri Lankan board had announced that every Sri Lankan player would have to take part in the domestic ODI tournament to be in the midst of match practise before the World Cup. However, the domestic fixtures clashed with the IPL. Hence, it was reported that Malinga wouldn't play for Mumbai Indians for the first six games. But things changed as the board said that the Sri Lankan fast bowler could play both the tournaments if he could manage the workload.

The heart of the matter

Malinga, who missed the opening game for Mumbai Indians, however, played the next two games, although he couldn't perform well. On the most high-profile matches of the IPL was played yesterday between Chennai and Mumbai. Everyone wants to be a part of such a massive clash and Malinga was no exception. Though he was scheduled to play the domestic game at Kandy, the Sri Lankan fast bowler preferred to take part in Mumbai's match against Chennai. It turned out to be a great decision as the veteran took three wickets and played his part in his team's victory. The game went on till midnight. After the match, Malinga immediately took a flight to Kandy and arrived on time to take part in the Inter- Provisional domestic tournament.

Loving the commitment and your hat, Mali 🙌🏻



In less than 12 hours, Malinga has gone from being vital in a win for us in Mumbai to leading Galle in Sri Lanka’s #SuperProvincial 50-over tournament.



Can’t wait to have you back, champ 💙#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/GCDg5PQh36 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 4, 2019

The veteran showed tremendous commitment towards the game by fulfilling his franchise's as well as his country's requirement. It will set a benchmark for the next generation of cricketers.

What's next?

Mumbai are now high on confidence after defeating one of the strongest teams of the IPL. They are next set to play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. It remains to be seen if Malinga plays in that game.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL live score, purple cap, points table, schedule, news, orange cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement