IPL 2019: One star player from each team who might not be retained next year

Some big names have failed to live up to expectations (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

After a long sea-saw battle for a place in the playoffs of IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the final four.

One of the major reasons for the poor performance of teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders has been the below par performance of some high profile players. Big things were expected from these star players but unfortunately they have failed to live up to the expectations.

Even though the season isn't done yet, but the team think tanks of all the teams, even those teams that have qualified for the playoffs, will be taking a note of the dismal show of these non-performers. With a cut throat competition for places in the squad, players with below average performance might not be retained next year.

Here is one such player from each team who might not be retained next year.

#8 Kings XI Punjab - Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Andrew Tye had a fabulous IPL 2018 where he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the season with 24 wickets. Tye was exceptional with his knuckle balls and batsmen found it difficult to score easy runs off his bowling. Unfortunately, his career graph has gone down since then.

Tye had already lost his place in the Australian team before the start of IPL 2019. And thus IPL was seen as an opportunity for the fast bowler to redeem himself and get back in his national side. But unfortunately, he has failed miserably this year. The 32-year-old has taken just 3 wickets in 6 matches and has given away runs at an economy of 10.59.

The Kings have a barrage of fast bowling options available and thus might release Tye next year.

