IPL 2019: One unsold player who might have made the difference for the bottom four teams

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
437   //    12 May 2019, 09:50 IST

RCB and KKR - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)
RCB and KKR - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League is nearing its conclusion. The four teams which qualified for the playoffs were Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajsthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Kings XI Punjab were the teams which failed to qualify.

We witnessed immense competition among all the teams to be in the race for the playoffs, especially for the fourth spot in the points table. Anyone of the bottom four teams could have qualified with just only more victory. KKR and KXIP just needed better NRR than SRH to be at fourth spot. Bowling department was the major problem for all the teams which failed to do well in. 

A lot of players remained unsold in the auctions. Could the disqualified teams have gone for any of the unsold players who might have helped them in the season? We have mentioned about one player for each of the franchise who might have turned the tables for them.

#1 Chris Jordan (RCB)

Chris Jordan
Chris Jordan

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at the bottom of the points table with 11 points in this season. Death bowling has always been an issue for them. They lacked a partner for young sensation Navdeep Saini in death overs. With Saini being the find of this season, they had poor death bowlers like Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Mohammad Siraj.

One bowler who could partner Saini at death was Chris Jordan. The base price of Chris Jordan in this IPL season was INR 1 Crore. Chris Jordan is a fantastic T20 bowler who has an experience of playing T20 leagues in different countries of the world. In 144 T20 innings, the veteran English bowler has picked 154 wickets with an economy of less than 9 and strike rate around 18.

Jordan is also a lower order batsman who is capable of striking the ball very well. Born in Barbados, Chris Jordan is a regular bowler in the T20 team of England. Jordan has also previously been a part of IPL playing for RCB and SRH.


