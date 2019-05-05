IPL 2019: Looking at the positives for DC, and the areas that need to be addressed

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 187 // 05 May 2019, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shikhar Dhawan (image courtesy: iplt20.com)

The IPL 2019 playoffs are just about to begin, and the excitement is reaching a fever pitch. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have already booked their places in the playoffs, but the competition for the fourth spot in the points table is still going on between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR have six wins from 13 games, while SRH have the same number of wins from 14 matches. If KKR manage to win the game against MI today, they can displace SRH from the fourth spot. If MI happen to win, the Sunrisers will get to the playoffs due to a better NRR than KKR. A defeat for Mumbai will also make sure that the Delhi Capitals finish second in the table.

It has been an excellent tournament for the Delhi franchise as they have managed to book a seat in the playoffs after a long time. Let us look at the positives for them, and the things that need to be changed.

Positives: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada

After a scratchy start, Shikhar Dhawan regained his form in emphatic fashion. He is currently fourth in the Orange Cap list with 486 runs from 14 matches, and his 63-ball 97 against the KKR was a treat to watch for every viewer.

The skipper Shreyas Iyer is also enjoying a marvelous season, leading from the front with his solid performances. He has amassed 442 runs from 14 games so far and has been the backbone of the DC batting lineup.

The South African speedster Kagiso Rabada has scalped 25 wickets from 12 games and is the Purple Cap holder for this season. Even though he won't be available for the rest of the games, Trent Boult, who has replaced Rabada, is also performing well for them.

What needs to be changed

One major pain point in the playing XI for DC is their opener Prithvi Shaw. He has contributed just 292 runs from 14 matches so far; barring the 99 which he scored against the Knight Riders, he has been totally off his rhythm.

An option DC could try now is replacing Shaw with Manjot Kalra. Kalra is also from Delhi, and he came into the limelight with a scintillating century in the ICC U19 World Cup final against Australia.

This classy opening batsman could do wonders for the Delhi Capitals along with Shikhar Dhawan, and maybe even help them lift the IPL trophy this year.