IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, CSK vs MI - Why Chennai Super Kings will win this match

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.55K // 06 May 2019, 18:28 IST

( Photo Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

It was an outstanding season of IPL cricket where the fourth qualifier Sunrisers Hyderabad went through after the completion of the last league game. Such was the nature of the tournament, it was that close and competitive.

So after 45 days of pulsating action, 56 games we have the four qualified sides - MI, CSK, DC and SRH. Some very familiar and expected names in the top four, the biggest surprise being the success story of the newly named Delhi franchise.

Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk for the first Qualifier tomorrow. CSK, courtesy their strong showing in the group stages, get to play the playoffs on their home turf where their spinners will come to the fore.

MI will also fancy themselves to beat CSK as they have already succeeded to defeat CSK twice in this year's IPL and in-fact tamed them at the Chepauk earlier. It promises to a definite humdinger, here's why the hosts CSK will win this match:

#1 The performance of their spin trio spearheaded by Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir, the leader of the pack (Photo Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

CSK's march into the playoffs has been led by the 40 year old young Imran Tahir. CSK have assessed their strengths and the conditions so well by stocking their squad with spinners.

Tahir has led the bowling attack admirably. The joy with which he goes about bowling is very evident for everyone to see. The manner in which he celebrates dismissals is something unique in itself. With 21 wickets so far, hes breathing down the neck of fellow Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada for the Purple Cap.

The other bowlers like Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Harbhajan Singh have worked brilliantly around Tahir. With clear roles specified for each bowler, Tahir is mainly the go to spinner at the fag end of the innings.

MI's chances completly rests on how well they play out Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja on a spin friendly deck at the Chepauk. They have done it well earlier this season, but the pressure of the Qualifier can evoke different performances.

