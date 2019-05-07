×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: Lasith Malinga can prove to be Mumbai Indians' X-factor against Chennai Super Kings

Srisreshtan
ANALYST
Feature
206   //    07 May 2019, 11:38 IST

Lasith Malinga will be keen to make a mark against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1.
Lasith Malinga will be keen to make a mark against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1.

Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to take on the Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, tonight in IPL Qualifier 1. A win for either team would ensure a straight ticket to the final. CSK would definitely be aware of the fact that MI have been the only team to breach their fortress this season. They were beaten hands down and moreover, they clearly missed the presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mumbai Indians, apart from having big hitters such as Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, also have a lot of variety in their bowling attack. The two spinners - Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar have been economical and have managed to pick up crucial wickets. The ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah has always been Rohit Sharma's trump card and the skipper has used him wisely. Bumrah's ability to nail the yorkers has indeed managed curtail the runs of the opposition. But one bowler who has time and again delivered consistent performances across several seasons for Mumbai is Lasith Malinga.

The ageing Malinga has continuously worked on his bowling, developing several variations and castling the batsmen. Though he has lost out on his ability to bowl the toe crushing yorkers on a regular basis, Malinga still foxes the batsmen with his clever change of pace.

In their last league match of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Malinga picked up three wickets bowling from around the wicket. He scalped the dangerous Andre Russell for a golden duck. It would be difficult for the batsmen to spot the slinging action from around the wicket. In fact after the match, Mumbai Indians' coach Mahela Jayawardene said that, "We have been working on it for a week or so, trying to create a different angle because the batsmen (maybe used) getting used to him."

Malinga is certainly a force to reckon with, especially at the time of the crucial playoffs. Against Chennai, he has a commendable record of picking up 30 wickets with an economy rate of under 7.

Playing only 10 games this season for Mumbai, it has not been a smooth ride for Malinga. In the initial stages of the tournament he had to shuttle between India and Sri Lanka in order to strike a balance between the IPL and Super Provincial Limited One Day Tournament back home. But now that he is back, he would be hoping to end the season on a high.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga IPL 2019 Teams & Squads MI vs CSK CSK vs MI Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Qualifier 1 - Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 stats that prove Mumbai Indians has dominated Chennai Super Kings in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Qualifier 1, CSK vs MI 3 key battles
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ongoing rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK: Match preview, ground stats and key records
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr
MI 155/4 (20.0 ov)
CSK 109/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 46 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr
SRH 160/8 (20.0 ov)
RR 161/3 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
SRH VS RR live score
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr
DC 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs
DC VS RCB live score
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr
KKR 232/2 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs
KKR VS MI live score
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr
SRH 212/6 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 45 runs
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr
RCB 62/7 (5.0 ov)
RR 41/1 (3.2 ov)
No Result
RCB VS RR live score
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May
CSK 179/4 (20.0 ov)
DC 99/10 (16.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 80 runs
CSK VS DC live score
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May
MI 162/5 & 9/0 (0.3 ov)
SRH 162/6 & 8/2 (0.4 ov)
Match Tied (Mumbai Indians won the one-over eliminator)
MI VS SRH live score
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May
KXIP 183/6 (20.0 ov)
KKR 185/3 (18.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets
KXIP VS KKR live score
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May
RR 115/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 121/5 (16.1 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May
SRH 175/7 (20.0 ov)
RCB 178/6 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 4 wickets
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May
CSK 170/5 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 173/4 (18.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May
KKR 133/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 134/1 (16.1 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 9 wickets
KKR VS MI live score
Qualifier 1 | Today, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Eliminator | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:00 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us