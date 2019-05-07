IPL 2019, Qualifier 1: One brave change CSK should make against MI

Chennai Super Kings - Image Courtesy (BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The IPL 2019 has reached its business end and it has turned out to be one of the closely contested seasons. The Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the playoffs with just 12 points, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore finished rock-bottom with 11 points, and this shows how each and every match was crucial this season. The Qualifier 1 will be played between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mumbai are the only team to dominate the defending champions at their own backyard this year. Hence, the conditions won't be new for them. However, Chennai would fight hard to register their first win against their arch-rivals this year.

During their last league match, Chennai suffered an injury scare and they confirmed that Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. It could be a blessing in disguise for the defending champions as they can now make some brave changes for the key match.

Ideal replacement for Jadhav would be another specialist batsman - Murali Vijay. But it will be difficult to fit him in the middle order and even if it is done, it won't make much of a difference in the strong CSK batting line-up. However, Chennai could take a bold decision by replacing Jadhav with a fast bowler - Shardul Thakur. He has been in and out of the side this season, but it could be a good move to play him against Mumbai, who have a strong batting line-up.

Chennai clearly missed a genuine fast bowler against the Kings XI Punjab when their spinners had a rare off day. Hence, this change would give MS Dhoni various options to try out in the crucial encounter.

Both league games between these two teams turned out to be one-side contests, with Mumbai easily winning. Let's hope that Qualifier 1 lives up to the expectations and delivers a cracking game.