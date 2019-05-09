IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Match preview, predicted playing XI and key players

MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Chennai Super Kings will battle it out with the Delhi Capitals for a place in the final of IPL 2019. These sides will take on each other on 10 May in Qualifier 2, the penultimate game of the season.

It has been a pretty eventful journey for both these teams up until this stage, but only one can make it through to the finals and face Mumbai Indians. CSK come to Vizag after losing against Mumbai in front of their home crowd, looking to make it to the final for the 7th time in 9 seasons.

Delhi, meanwhile were unlucky to finish third in the points table despite winning as many as nine games. They fought hard to beat SRH in a closely contested Eliminator on 8 May.

This is one of the most widely anticipated games this season, and with a lot at stake, we can expect a cracker of a contest.

The Chennai Super Kings perspective

Will CSK be able to oust the determined Delhi Capitals? (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Key batsmen: Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

CSK have failed to get the desired starts during the power play this year, and have relied too heavily on MS Dhoni for a power-packed finish. With Murali Vijay joining the side, CSK now have a long batting order but they need to use it well.

Shane Watson has been batting in a very guarded manner and he needs to come good in this game along with fellow opener Vijay.

Suresh Raina meanwhile is a big-match player and has a good record against the Delhi Capitals. He along with skipper Dhoni will look to power the side to a huge total on this decent track in Vizag.

Key bowlers: Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar

CSK's spinners have been their saving grace all season and they will have a huge role to play on this Vizag wicket. Harbhajan Singh in particular could have a huge impact with the new ball; if he along with pacer Deepak Chahar get the Delhi openers early, CSK can seize control of the match.

They also have Ravindra Jadeja and their trump card Imran Tahir, who is second in the Purple Cap race, to trouble Delhi's middle order - which is filled with inexperienced foreigners like Sherfane Rutherford.

Predicted Playing XI

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c and wk), DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir.

The Delhi Capitals perspective

Will Delhi be able to surmount the CSK challenge? (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Key batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

The Delhi Capitals will be full of confidence after winning their first ever playoff game in the IPL. Their strong top order will want to make sure that they reach their first IPL final with a win in this game.

Delhi's opening pair was the highlight in the Eliminator, and with all their batsmen getting a first-hand account of the nature of the pitch, it will be easier for them to bat here.

Shikhar Dhawan can set things right with a big innings in this game and so can skipper Shreyas Iyer. Young Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant stepped up to finish the job for the side last match, but Delhi will want their foreign batsmen to play with more maturity.

Key bowlers: Amit Mishra, Trent Boult and Axar Patel

Delhi have a host of options to use against the CSK batsmen, who have looked very reserved during the power play. They must however ensure that they keep Shane Watson in check by using bowlers like Axar Patel.

Trent Boult too has done a great job coming in after Kagiso Rabada's injury, and he will look to better his poor record against MS Dhoni with an inspired performance in tomorrow's game.

Ishant Sharma will look to trouble the openers with his swinging deliveries and rival what Deepak Chahar does for CSK. Amit Mishra has come to the party in the latter half of this season, and he'll look to showcase his experience once again in this match.

Predicted playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra and Ishant Sharma.