IPL 2019: Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC - Two tactical changes that CSK need to make

A win against DC will ensure a record 8th IPL final for CSK (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

We are two games away from the conclusion of a yet another brilliant season of Indian Premier League. IPL 2019 will probably go down as the best edition in the history of the tournament.

For the first time in the history of IPL, a team (Sunrisers Hyderabad) qualified for the playoffs with just 12 points. Besides, only one point separates the fourth-placed and the last placed team in the points table. Moreover, two teams have missed their playoffs chance by some small decimal margins in their net run rate.

Mumbai Indians booked their ticket to the final by a comfortable victory against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have clinched a thrilling win in their Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, the wounded defending champions will take on the rejuvenated Delhi in Qualifier 2 to declare the opponent for Mumbai in IPL 2019 final.

Though CSK has finished second in the points table and qualified for the playoffs for a record 10th time, there are quite a few concerns in their lineup. In the batting department, MS Dhoni has been the only bright light for CSK from the start of the season. Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina have found their touch only in the last few games. Most of their batters have been highly inconsistent in the entire tournament.

In particular, Watson has been having a horrible time with the bat in the middle. In 15 matches, he had managed to score only 268 runs with 96 of them coming in a single game against SRH. Besides, he is currently holding an unwanted record of being the only batsman to be dismissed the most number of times (11) within the Powerplay (Overs 1-6) in this season.

As a result, CSK regularly lost a minimum of one wicket within the Powerplay in most of their games. Hence, CSK were unable to make use of the fielding restrictions in the first six overs. Even in the post-match press conference of Qualifier 1, Stephen Fleming, the CSK head coach had stressed the same.

To get back to winning ways and compete for a record fourth title, CSK will have to make these changes.

#1 Dropping Shane Watson and promoting Murali Vijay up the order

Murali Vijay can open the innings for CSK (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Since it is a must-win game against DC, it is high time for MS Dhoni to move on from Watson. Instead, Murali Vijay who played in the middle-order in his two games can open the innings for CSK.

With Vijay already looking steady in his two games, a promotion to his preferred batting position will increase his confidence further. Besides, batting at the top will give more time for Vijay to build his innings and play a handy knock for his team.

#2 One more spinner in the playing XI

Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI

Since the Vizag track assisted slow bowlers last night, CSK might bring back either Mitchell Santner or Karn Sharma in place of Watson. Delhi’s previous clash against CSK exposed the weakness of their batsmen against quality spin bowling.

Even in their Eliminator clash against SRH, Rashid Khan tormented the DC batsmen in the middle-overs with some high-quality spin bowling. He also bowled a fantastic double-wicket maiden in his last over. So, an additional spinner in the playing XI will be an added advantage for CSK.

Hence, dropping Watson and spinning a web around the DC batters might be the best strategy for CSK to win their Qualifier 2 clash and book a place in the final for a record 8th time.