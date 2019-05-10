IPL 2019: Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Why Chennai Super Kings will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 42 // 10 May 2019, 14:01 IST

A win against DC will ensure a record 8th IPL final for CSK (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will go head-to-head with the surprise package of this season's IPL - the Delhi Capitals, in what promises to be an enthralling encounter in Visakhapatnam. It is a do-or-die game for both teams as a defeat tonight will end their IPL campaign.

Chennai Super Kings lost the Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians, that too at the Chepauk, their home ground. It was the thrid time this season that CSK failed to beat their arch-rivals MI.

The previous encounter between CSK and DC took place last week, with Chennai completely dominating the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit. The Delhi Capitals batsmen could not tackle the Chennai spinners and ultimately, that match's result cost them a place in the top two.

We had seen the other day how Rashid Khan troubled the Capitals batsmen, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to take full advantage of the situation. Chennai, on the other hand, depend entirely on their spinners and MS Dhoni will be keen to unleash his spin-bowling trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh against DC.

The Super Kings' spin bowling department has played a huge role in the team's success, and expect all the three spinners to come to the party tonight. On the other hand, Delhi do not have their trump card - Kagiso Rabada, in the squad and this will hurt their chances a lot. The South African has returned home after picking up an injury.

Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant will have to play out of their skins to ensure Delhi a place in the final. But looking at the way the Delhi batting unit surrendered to the Chennai spinners the last time these two teams battled, one can back Chennai to reach another IPL final.