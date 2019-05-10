IPL 2019, Qualifier 2, CSK vs DC: Delhi Capitals Probable XI against Chennai Super Kings

MSD-led CSK take on a confident DC captained by Shreyas Iyer (Credits: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings know a thing or two about making it to the IPL finals. They have been there six times, clinching the title on three occasions. Their team have the most loyal fan base and probably have the biggest reputation in IPL history.

Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing outing in Qualifier 1 against the Mumbai Indians as they were outclassed by MI in their own backyard - the Chepauk. CSK would be looking to put that loss behind them and make it to yet another IPL final.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been a revelation this season. Captained very well by Shreyas Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, the team have outperformed themselves. Not many experts gave the franchise a chance this year, keeping in mind their rather dubious track record in the years gone by.

But their consistent performances, spearheaded by a mix of experienced and young players has been refreshing to see. They put on a fabulous show against the Sun Risers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, with Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant stealing all hopes away from SRH.

DC have a very poor record against CSK, having lost both their games against the defending champions this season. But this is a Qualifier and records don't count for much in the playoffs. DC would certainly not start as favorites to win tonight, and that can play to their advantage.

Here's looking at the probable playing XI for Delhi Capitals against the Chennai Super Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been very promising. Shaw had a quiet three to four games, but a scintillating fifty under pressure against a strong SRH bowling attack showed us how capable he is.

DC's middle-order would most likely see one change with Colin Munro looking completely out of sorts against SRH. Colin Ingram could replace him in this all-important clash against CSK.

The rest of the middle-order in Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shefane Rutherford should keep their place in the playing XI. CSK would be weary of Pant in particular as he was the game-changer in the Eliminator.

Trent Boult has had an ordinary last few games and DC could consider replacing with him with all-rounder Chris Morris. Morris has made a late entry into the Proteas squad for the World Cup, so he would be raring to go if given a chance.

The bowling attack comprising Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul and Ishant Sharma should remain the same. They have been very effective and consistent right through this IPL.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shefane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra Ishant Sharma