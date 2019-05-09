IPL 2019, Qualifier 2: 3 Chennai Super Kings players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer

MS Dhoni & Imran Tahir (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

IPL 2019 is nearing its end, and things are getting heated up. After 56 pulsating matches, the top four teams on the points table – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - are into the playoffs.

The 1st qualifier saw Mumbai Indians book their place in the final by virtue of a crushing win over Chennai Super Kings. In the Eliminator, Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and they will now face the Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier to determine who faces MI in the final.

It has been another good year for the Chennai Super Kings as they found a place in the playoffs as usual. But one problem they are facing is their over-dependence on Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

On that note, here is a look at the three key CSK players to watch out for in the penultimate clash.

1. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

With 405 runs from 13 matches at an out-of-the world average of 135, the ‘Captain cool’ MS Dhoni is enjoying another great season in the IPL. In fact, he has been the only consistent batsman for CSK this year.

It goes without saying that Dhoni will be the most important player for CSK in the second qualifier.

2. Imran Tahir

The 40-year-old veteran spinner from South Africa is second in the Purple Cap list with 23 wickets from 15 games at an outstanding average of 16.52. The CSK camp will expect him to give the breakthroughs in the middle overs so that the DC batsmen are not allowed to settle in.

3. Deepak Chahar

With 17 wickets from 15 games, the young pacer from Uttar Pradesh has been pivotal in the successful journey of CSK this year. During the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders he bowled a mind-blowing 20 dot balls, which is an IPL record - the previous mark was held by Rashid Khan and Ankit Rajpoot, who delivered 18 dot balls each.

Chahar has been a handful at the start of each innings, and there would be a lot of responsibility on the 26-year-old's shoulders as CSK try to reach the finals of IPL 2019.