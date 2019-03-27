IPL 2019 Match 8 RR vs SRH: RR probable playing XI

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 122 // 27 Mar 2019, 12:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals were the winners of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. The Jaipur-based franchise have not been able to even reach the final since the first season. Ajinkya Rahane's men got off to a poor start this season as they lost their first match against KXIP.

That match had the first big controversy of the 12th season of the IPL when Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. RR were in a good position to chase down the target but a middle order collapse hurt their chances. They would want to win against SRH in their second match of the tournament.

Let's see how RR can line up in the match against SRH.

Jos Buttler is one of the most feared batsmen in this format of the game. The English wicketkeeper-batsman was looking good in the first match before he was mankaded by Ashwin.

Ajinkya Rahane looked in good form against KXIP before he was dismissed by Ashwin. He would want to continue his good form against SRH in the second match.

Sanju Samson took his time initially when Buttler was hitting boundaries at will. He had a chance to close the match but he lost his wicket at a crucial time.

Steve Smith's wicket was one of the biggest turning points of the last match. The Australian superstar would want to finish the job against SRH to help the cause of his team.

Ben Stokes tried to hit the ball from the word go against KXIP but failed as he got caught in the deep. He should take his time before trying to go big against SRH, otherwise, his team could face trouble again.

Rahul Tripathi was very good for RR last season but he failed to deliver in the first match. The right-handed batsman would have to do better against SRH to maintain his position in the team.

Advertisement

Krishnappa Gowtham has the ability to change the game with both bat and ball. The all-rounder possesses the quality to score some quick runs in the end which can be useful against SRH.

Jofra Archer impressed everyone against KXIP as he gave away just 17 runs in his quota of four overs against KXIP. SRH have a strong batting line-up and RR would need a good performance from Archer again.

Jaydev Unadkat was bought for a huge amount in the IPL auction. The left-arm pacer failed to deliver the goods against KXIP but would want to make a bigger impact against SRH.

Shreyas Gopal got an opportunity to bowl only one over against KXIP where he conceded just five runs. The wrist spinner would be expecting to get more overs against SRH.

Dhawal Kulkarni made an early impact by dismissing KL Rahul early against KXIP. He can be a good asset with the new ball as he can pick up early wickets.

Rajasthan Royal predicted XI: 1) Jos Buttler (wk) (c) 2) Ajinkya Rahane 3) Sanju Samson 4) Steve Smith 5) Ben Stokes 6) Rahul Tripathi 7) Krishnappa Gowtham 8) Jofra Archer 9) Jaydev Unadkat 10) Shreyas Gopal 11) Dhawal Kulkarni

Advertisement