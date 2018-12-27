×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 8 IPL teams

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
637   //    27 Dec 2018, 12:31 IST

Dwayne Bravo is one of the most experienced all-rounders in the IPL
Dwayne Bravo is one of the most experienced all-rounders in the IPL

The IPL is getting more and more competitive with each season. All-rounders are the players which receive large sums for their services in the shortest format of cricket. It is an important value-add if a player can chip in with both the bat and ball. 

With a few months' time remaining for the start of the season, and with the IPL squads of each team already been finalized after the conclusion of the auction, it will be interesting to analyze the all-rounders of all the 8 IPL teams. 

There will be many players featuring in the upcoming edition of the IPL who will be potent both with the ball and bat. 

In this article, we will rank the all-rounders of the 8 teams:

#8 Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin missed out on many matches last time due to injury
Ravichandran Ashwin missed out on many matches last time due to injury

As many as 13 players were bought by the Punjab-based franchise of the IPL which saw a major overhaul in their side ahead of the new season. There was a lot of money splurged in the bid to make the team stronger and more balanced. 

Moises Henriques was roped in during the auction for ₹1 crore. The batting All-rounder has been having a decent run of form. He recently made 152 against Queensland and 99 against South Australia. The 31-year-old is currently playing for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. 

Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to lead the Punjab-based franchise to the playoffs after a dismal 7th place finish last time around. The veteran Indian Bowling Allrounder is a key component in the team. A regular contributor and wicket-taker with the ball, the 32-year-old is also known to chip in with some runs as he comes in to bat in the lower-middle order. 

20-year-old Sam Curran is a brilliant prospect bought by Punjab for a whopping ₹7.20 Crores. The English player is highly impressive with both bat and ball. Earning both his Test and ODI debut for the national team this year, the youngster will be high on confidence and look to come out all guns blazing in the IPL. 

Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy- everyone knows him now as he became the (joint) most expensive player to be sold at the auction. His big break came when he was picked up by Madurai Panthers to play in the 2018 Tamil Nadu Premier League and he went on to pick up 9 wickets with an economy rate of 4.7. The mileage he got in TNPL aided Varun to get a spot in the Tamil Nadu squad for the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Although the Tamil Nadu's performance was average and they could not make it past the Group stage, Varun stood out and picked up a massive 22 wickets in 9 matches. He is a player who will remind one of Ajanta Mendis of Sri Lanka. 

Expected all-rounders to make the final playing XI:

  1. Varun Chakravarthy
  2. Sam Curran
  3. Ravichandran Ashwin
  4. Moises Henriques

Darshan Nalanda, Agnivesh Ayachi, and Harpreet Brar were also bought at the auction for ₹ 30, 20, and 20 lakhs, respectively. It will be interesting to see what these youngsters have to offer to the team. 

1 / 8 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Ravindra Jadeja Sunil Narine T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squad
Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Abhishek is just an ordinary 23-year-old guy with an extraordinary love for sports. He has also recently discovered his love for travelling
IPL 2019: Ranking the Spinners of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the fast bowlers of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
Stats: IPL 2012 - KKR Become Champions For The First Time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 10 big players with their ideal base prices
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 most unlikely openers seen in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 Players who could replace Mitchell Starc at KKR 
RELATED STORY
11 Players who won the Man of the Match in IPL Finals
RELATED STORY
 All-time underperforming IPL XI
RELATED STORY
5 highest wicket-takers in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us