IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals

Can RCB bounce back? (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore's losing streak continued with the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 17 of IPL 2019. RCB were in a commanding position for a majority of the match but Andre Russell changed things around with a blistering knock of 48 runs off just 13 balls.

The RCB vs DC match tomorrow is of utmost importance to Virat Kohli and his men, as they absolutely need to win it in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. RCB find themselves at the bottom of the IPL points table right now, and would need a miracle to get into the top 4 from here.

On that note, here's a look at RCB's predicted playing XI for their next match against Delhi Capitals.

Openers

Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel

Virat Kohli swung back into form with a classy innings of 84 runs against KKR. Parthiv Patel has been in good form as well.

After a lot of experimentation, RCB have hopefully settled on the opening combination of Kohli and Parthiv.

Middle order

Ab de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath

Ab de Villiers has looked in good nick and he remains RCB's go-to man in the middle order. Akshdeep Nath hasn't got a chance to bat so far but RCB would like to give him a longer run.

Moeen Ali has been extremely inconsistent with the bat and Kohli hasn't shown much faith in his bowling, which might result in Heinrich Klaasen replacing him in the playing XI.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi

Marcus Stoinis had a good day at the office with the bat against KKR but RCB will want him to contribute more with the ball. Pawan Negi nearly turned the match in RCB's favor by picking up two crucial wickets, and is likely to keep his place.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Even though Tim Southee was taken apart by Andre Russell, he might be given a few more chances. Mohammed Siraj had a horrible match against KKR with the ball, and he also dropped a couple of important catches; RCB might replace him with the experienced Umesh Yadav.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are expected to retain their places in the side.

Predicted Playing XI - Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, Ab de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

