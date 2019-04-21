×
IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings' Probable XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
543   //    21 Apr 2019, 09:16 IST

RCB vs CSK (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
RCB vs CSK (Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

Chennai Super Kings, with fourteen points from nine games, sit at the top of the points table. They had a wake-up call against SRH, where a sense of complacency seemed to have affected their game and that resulted in a big defeat.

CSK have been dependent on their skipper-wicket keeper MS Dhoni to get the bulk of the runs. MSD has bailed them out of tricky situations on three occasions so far.

But it was clearly evident that they lacked MSD's clarity and stability behind the stumps when David Warner and Jonny Bairstow tore CSK apart. But on the eve of their clash against RCB, MSD was seen hitting some big shots at the nets.

After Virat Kohli's scintillating century and Moeen Ali's blistering 66 of 24 balls, they managed to put up 214 runs. But such as been their bowling this season that despite KKR needing 153 of 60 balls, they came only 10 runs short. They were helped by Robin Uthappa's rather uneventful 9 runs off 20 balls.

RCB haven't defeated CSK since 2014, not a record for their fans to be too excited about heading into such a clash. But coming from a 10-run win against KKR, they will be buoyant and hopeful of upsurging the table toppers.

Here we take a look at how Chennai Super Kings would line up against Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis have been very solid and stable at the top of the innings. Faf has had a rather fruitful campaign so far and will look to continue on his good form tonight in conditions that would suit him. With a pitch where runs are expected to flow, one could probably see Shane Watson in full hitting form tonight.

The middle order comprising Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav has all the experience but haven't delivered to potential as yet. Suresh Raina had a score of fifty that won the game against KKR whereas Ambati Rayudu and Kedhar Jadhav would need to put their hand up against RCB.

CSK will be buoyed by the return of their most in-form player MS Dhoni for their clash against RCB tonight. MSD suffered back spasms and sat out against SRH, only to see a listless performance from his side who almost handed the match on a platter to SRH.

He would want to come back and stabilize the innings with his bat and more importantly stabilize and guide the bowling attack, which lacked clarity and sense of purpose in their last match.

The bowling attack would comprise Mitchell Santner, who is expected to make his way back into the team in the place of Sam Billings. Considering the number of right-handers in RCB's team and their inability to score quickly against spin, Mitchell Santner would most likely make the cut.

He will be joined by Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, and Shradul Thakur. All the bowlers have been fantastic this season, with the spinners completely dominating proceedings. The fast bowlers had an off day against SRH but that shouldn't warrant them getting dropped from the side.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli CSK vs RCB CSK vs RCB Head to Head
Fetching more content...
