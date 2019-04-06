IPL 2019: RCB vs DC - Venue Stats, Head-to-Head Stats, Key Players & Predicted XI

Virat Kohli will be desperate to open RCB's account in this IPL

After being hammered in their previous encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to host the Delhi Capitals for another thrilling game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hosts will be looking to register their first victory of this campaign while the newly-formed Capitals will see this as an opportunity to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats. We can expect another high scoring affair when these two giants will battle it out on a batting paradise at Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore is having a nightmare of a season after five defeats on the trot. Virat Kohli & co. needs to buckle up before and perform well in the remaining games before its too late. The hosts have been poor in all the three departments so far in this campaign. Having scored an above par score of 205 in their last game, RCB failed to defend that total, which showed the fragility in their bowling department. With five defeats in as many games, they would be hoping to land a counterpunch heading into the 20th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have had a topsy turvy campaign so far in this tournament. Shreyas Iyer needs to lead his team from the front in the times of adversity as they sorely lack experience, which has cost them few matches. With two wins and three defeats in their five encounters, the Capitals are currently lying at the fifth spot in the points table. The visitors would be looking to emerge victorious heading into the upcoming clash at Bengaluru. This fixture is wonderfully poised for both the sides who are desperate for a win, and we can witness another mouth-watering tie.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2019

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Head to Head

Total Played: 22

RCB Won - 15

DC Won - 6

No Result - 1

Venue Stats

Average 1st Inns scores – 170

Average 2nd Inns scores – 150

Highest total recorded – 263/5 (20 Ov) by RCB vs PWI

Lowest total recorded – 82/10 (15.1 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased – 207/5 (19.4 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended – 106/2 (8 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tim Southee might be left out after his horrible outing last night.

Nathan Coulter-Nile can be brought back in the side to replace the Kiwi.

Delhi Capitals

The visitors will look to strengthen their batting lineup in this fixture.

Sherfane Rutherford might replace Colin Ingram in the starting lineup to provide that much-needed firepower.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman.

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Bandaru Ayyappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Colin Ingram, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ishant Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro.

Key Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers

Yuzi Chahal

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant

Chris Morris

Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Navdeep Saini, Moeen Ali, Umesh Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Tim Southee/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel, Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram/Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.

