IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: 3 players likely to play their first match for RCB this season

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Apr 2019, 03:13 IST

Virat Kohli has a lot of thinking to do (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli has a lot of thinking to do (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Royal Challengers Banglore are all ready to host Kolkata Knight Riders on the 5th of April. KKR are coming off a heartbreaking loss in the super over against Delhi Capitals after their biggest star Andre Russell failed to get them across the line. They look a settled team and will look to continue with their record of winning against RCB.

Meanwhile, RCB has struggled everywhere. They have had batting collapses, inexperienced death bowling, fielding mishaps, and nothing has gone right for them. They would desperately want to turn around their fortunes and it is high time that they do so. With KKR coming in with such a good and balanced side, RCB will have to be at their best or else they might fail to open their account for the season on the points table.

Virat Kohli at the end of the last match against Rajasthan hinted that he could make a lot of changes and drop people who are not performing. With a good bench and players who have the skill and the temperament to win them matches, Kohli will not hesitate before making those changes. Let us have a look at three players who could be playing their first game this season for RCB:

#3. Washington Sundar


Washington Sundar is yet to play a game for RCB this season (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)
Washington Sundar is yet to play a game for RCB this season (Picture Courtesy- BCCI/iplt20.com)

Washington Sundar might finally get a game in the match against KKR. It is quite surprising that RCB haven't played the right-arm offspinner yet. He is a quality player who can bowl in the power play as well as open the batting for his team. He was exceptional under the captaincy of Steve Smith, playing for Rising Pune Superiants in 2017 and will look to repeat that kind of a performance this year. He has also opened the bowling for India a few times and has performed well whenever given the chance

With Moeen Ali looking awfully out of touch, Sundar could be an able replacement for him. Moeen has scored just 42 runs in the 4 matches that he has played and has gone wicketless in the past three games while leaking runs at an extremely high rate.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Tim Southee Heinrich Klaasen RCB vs KKR
Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
"Edged. And four," is the best cricketing shot
