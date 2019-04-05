IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Two changes that KKR should make for the match

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.02K // 05 Apr 2019, 16:08 IST

Kolkata Knight Rides will be looking for their third win in this year's IPL against a struggling Royal Challengers Banglore (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders face the Royal Challengers Banglore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in a vital game at Bengaluru today. Both these teams come into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes and results as KKR have won two out of their first three games, while RCB has lost each of their first four games.

KKR's last game against Delhi Capitals was an intense thriller as the Kolkata based franchise lost in a super over. They have so far have looked one of the most settled units in this year's IPL and with their main batsmen in form, one can expect another run-fest at Bengaluru. Their bowling unit also looks formidable and there aren't any changes expected from that department.

So, keeping all that in mind, here are the two changes that KKR should make for their match against RCB:

#1 Nikhil Naik out - Sunil Narine in

Sunil Narine did not feature in KKR's last game against DC due to an injury and Maharastra's Nikhil Naik was bought into the playing XI in place of the West Indian. Naik had a terrible outing in Delhi as he scored only seven runs off 16 balls and failed to give a good start to Dinesh Karthik's men.

Narine is very important to this KKR side due to his all-around abilities and is expected to be fit to play against RCB. He played a swashbuckling knock the last time these two sides met at Bengaluru and on the brilliant batting deck at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the West Indian would look to provide another good start for KKR in the powerplay.

#2 Chris Lynn out - Carlos Braithwaite in

Having scored just 37 runs in three matches, Chris Lynn has looked out of sorts and his weaknesses of playing spin is being exploited by almost every team KKR come up against. It's an open secret that the Australian likes pace on the ball and opposition captains aren't providing him that in the early overs. With time running out, he should be dropped from the playing XI against RCB.

Carlos Braithwaite should replace Lynn as the big West Indian will add more balance to the side. Also, this could mean that Shubhman Gill opens the batting for KKR and the young man certainly deserves an opportunity to impress at the top of the order.

