IPL 2019, RR vs KKR: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

After an incredible victory away at Bengaluru, the Kolkata Knight Riders will now travel to Jaipur for another enthralling encounter. And the Rajasthan Royals' camp on their part will be confident for the latest installment of the RR vs KKR rivalry after registering their first victory of IPL 2019 in their previous match.

KKR have played some splendid cricket so far in the tournament. A thrilling battle is on the cards these two teams get set to battle it out at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on Sunday night.

Rajasthan Royals have always been the dark horses in the IPL, and this year is no different. After losing three games on the trot despite looking well-placed to win each of them, RR finally managed to defeat RCB to open their account for the season.

RR have a pretty good record at home which gives them a slight advantage. Nonetheless, their bowling has to improve when they host a team that has firepower like KKR's.

Andre Russell played a blinder of an innings under pressure to take his side over the line against RCB, and he is looking unstoppable at the moment. But their bowling will be under scrutiny after giving away 200 runs in their previous match.

Still, KKR have a lethal all-round attack. With Dinesh Karthik at the helm, the visitors have the potential to go all the way as they possess some amazing match-winners in their ranks.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 7 April 2019

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats (IPL)

Total Matches: 42

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 27

Average 1st Inns score: 157

Average 2nd Inns score: 143

Highest total recorded: 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest total recorded: 92/10 (18.2 Ov) by MI vs RR

Highest score chased: 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended: 151/7 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR

Head-to-head

Total: 19

RR: 9

KKR: 9

No result: 1

Team news

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson might come back to replace Stuart Binny or Varun Aaron.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Key players

Rajasthan Royals

- Jos Buttler (wk)

- Ben Stokes

- Jofra Archer

Kolkata Knight Riders

- Chris Lynn

- Nitish Rana

- Andre Russell

Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron / Stuart Binny.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna

