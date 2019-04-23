IPL 2019, RCB vs KXIP: 2 changes Kings XI Punjab should make to get back to winning ways

Kings XI Punjab (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Banglore host the Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, in Match 42 of IPL 2019. The two teams are coming into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes and results, as KXIP were beaten by DC in their previous game, while RCB won their last game against CSK in a last-ball thriller.

This is almost a must-win game for KXIP as a loss here could leave them firmly entrenched in the bottom half of the IPL points table, and having to win all their remaining games for a chance to qualify to the playoffs.

Ravichandran Ashwin has a lot of problems to deal with, starting with the out-of-form middle order and the lackluster bowling attack.

Constant chopping and changing in the XI hasn't helped either, and Ashwin needs to come with some quick solutions for Wednesday. Here, we look at two changes that could help KXIP get back to winning ways against RCB:

#1 Harpreet Barr out - Sarfaraz Khan in

To drop Harpreet Barr after just one game may sound like a very harsh decision, but tough times call for tough measures. Barr is a bowling all-rounder who did well with the bat against DC but his bowling let him down a bit. And on the batting-friendly track in the Chinnaswamy Stadium, it is only going to get tougher.

Picking Sarfaraz Khan in place of Barr might be a good idea as Sarfaraz has looked in good touch so far in the IPL. He shouldn't have been dropped in the first place, and it is no surprise that KXIP's middle order is looking extremely shaky without the young man's presence.

Sarfaraz simply has to play against his former team on Wednesday.

#2 Sam Curran out - Mujeeb Ur Rahman in

This change is governed by the fact that the Chinnaswamy wicket lately has been assisting spin, so getting Mujeeb in wouldn't be such a bad idea. Also, if Sarfaraz comes in for Barr into the playing XI, then the addition of Mujeeb would also strengthen the KXIP bowling attack.

While Curran has shown some signs of brilliance in this year's IPL, he hasn't been consistent enough. Moreover, Mujeeb also offers Ashwin a spin option in the powerplay overs; over the years we have seen how well the Afghanistan international can bowl upfront.

Mujeeb is a match winner in the T20 format and against a power-packed RCB batting lineup, he could prove to be a game-changer.