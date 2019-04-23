×
IPL 2019: RCB vs KXIP; Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
23 Apr 2019, 20:26 IST

Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs (384) for RCB
Virat Kohli has scored the most number of runs (384) for RCB

After securing two consecutive victories for the first time in this tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to host Kings XI Punjab in the 42nd fixture of the IPL 2019. The hosts have to win all their remaining games to stay alive in this competition while the Punjab franchise will be looking to climb to the top half of the points table. Both teams will battle it out for the second time this season after RCB emerged victorious by eight wickets in their last meeting at Mohali.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a forgettable campaign so far in the Indian Premier League. However, their recent performances demonstrate their sheer prowess and class, which was lacking this season. With three triumphs in their ten outings, RCB is languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Virat Kohli & co have to win all their remaining league fixtures to qualify for the next round. The home side would be delighted with the arrival of Dale Steyn as the Protean is in decent form with the white ball. Mooen Ali has been another positive addition to the Bold Army while Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer have not been up to the mark this season.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab find themselves in a tricky position having started their campaign quite well. Currently, the visitors are precariously placed at the fifth position in the points table with five wins and as many defeats.

Captain of the side, Ravichandran Ashwin, seems to be running out of bowling options as he has tried out almost every combination. Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Rahman have failed to deliver for the Punjab franchise, whereas Sam Curran has impressed the fans in his debut season. Kings XI Punjab would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Bengaluru to face RCB.

 

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar


 

Head-to-Head Record

Total Played: 23

RCB Wins: 11

KIXP Wins: 12

 

Venue Stats IPL

Average 1st Inns scores – 170

Average 2nd Inns scores – 150

Highest total recorded – 263/5 (20 Ov) by RCB vs PWI

Lowest total recorded – 82/10 (15.1 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased – 207/5 (19.4 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended – 106/2 (8 Ov) by RCB vs CSK 

 

Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Washington Sundar might make his way to the starting lineup to replace Pawan Negi.
  • Umesh Yadav will start in the playing XI along with Saini and Steyn.

Kings XI Punjab

  • Although KXIP lost their last match, the visitors are likely to go ahead with the same lineup.

 

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Tim Southee, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Kings XI Punjab

Ravichandran Ashwin(C), Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Lokesh Rahul, PrabhSimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh

 

Key Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Virat Kohli
  • AB de Villiers
  • Yuzi Chahal

Kings XI Punjab

  • Chris Gayle
  • KL Rahul
  • R. Ashwin

 

Probable Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi/ Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
