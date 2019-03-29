IPL 2019; RCB vs MI: Twitter fury as Lasith Malinga's last ball no ball missed by match officials

An error that isn't good for cricket

The Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the seventh match of IPL 2019 by six runs. RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first on a brilliant batting wicket. Mumbai Indians scored 187 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings and RCB managed to get 181 runs for the loss of five wickets.

It was a brilliant game of cricket, but it was the last ball of the match that was the centre of controversy. RCB needed seven runs off the last ball, with Shivam Dube was on strike, and Lasith Malinga bowling. The Sri Lankan nailed a yorker and MI won the match by six runs.

But the replays of the last ball showed that Malinga had overstepped by an inch and the umpires didn't call it a no ball. It made both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma angry as they both commented that these decisions aren't good for cricket.

MI started their innings on fire as both Quinton de Kock and Sharma looked in top form. They got 52 in the first six overs. But, MI lost their way in the middle overs as both Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav got out.

But Hardik Pandya's hard hitting knock of 32 off 14 balls ensured that MI had a decent total to defend. Still, MI's score looked short by 15-20 runs as the Chinaswamy wicket was looking like a belter to bat on.

RCB stared their innings like a house on fire and although Moeen Ali got run out early, Kohli and Parthiv Patel insured that RCB made the most of the power play. But, like MI, RCB also lost their way in the middle overs. Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer and Colin de Granddhomme got out one after another to keep MI in the game.

But Jasprit Bumrah and Malinga made sure that AB de Villiers's scintillating knock wouldn't be enough for RCB to get home. In the end, the talking point of the day was that no ball that wasn't given off the last ball and here's how Twitter reacted:

Malinga’s last ball was a no-ball....BIG one. Umpire missed it. Colossal error. Unbelievable. #RCBvMI #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2019

Rohit: Just ball like Bumrah and we will win the match.



Malinga: Okay.#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/4CnkrJK3lT — K H A Y A M 🤡 (@KhayamSays) March 28, 2019

Thrilling win for MI. Superb bowling by Bumrah and Malinga in last 2 overs. Not easy to stymie ABD in full flow. But some luck too with the last delivery, a no ball, not being called! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 28, 2019

Oh dear! Replays show the last ball that Malinga bowled was a no ball. The umpires failed to spot it though. #RCBvMI #IPL2019 — CricketNext (@cricketnext) March 28, 2019

Don’t usually tweet straight after the game, but that no ball decision was absolutely disgusting. Malinga should be ashamed of himself for not playing within the spirit of the game and blatantly cheating. Umpire Kulkarni should never be allowed to umpire again #RCBvMI — Virat Kohli (@RETURNOFTHEMORT) March 28, 2019

TWITTER- Can someone take a screenshot of where the Umpire was looking when the ball was "expected" to be released by Malinga? #noball #RCBvMII #IPL19 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 28, 2019

First Ashwin got Jos Butler out unfairly



Now Malinga bowled a no ball which no one saw



Fucking bowling crease has been the real match decider of this IPL. What a day to be alive. #MIVRCB — चौकीदार अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) March 28, 2019

Well, well, well. Controversy here. Apparently, the last ball by Lasith Malinga was a no-ball but was not called by the umpires. However, they can't do anything now. @BCCI @IPL What's your excuse for this?

Poor umpiring!#RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/R2wWlumthU — Royal Challengers Namma Team (@nammateamrcb) March 28, 2019

S Ravi is the worst Umpire I have seen and I have seen Sri Lankan umpires in late 90s (only talking post 1990 so don’t know about Shakoor Rana, only read), we could have had a grand finish with AB needing a boundary of the last ball against Malinga, everyone robbed — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) March 28, 2019

Malinga was so far outside the crease.



Ashwin would’ve easily gotten him out 🤦🏻‍♂️#RCBvMI — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) March 28, 2019

"We are playing at the IPL level and not playing club cricket. The umpires should have had their eyes open. That is a ridiculous call. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there" - Virat Kohli #NoBall #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/6nR14WEW3i — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) March 28, 2019

It would have been better if Shivam Dube was out on the last ball, seems like that is the only way umpires would have checked the #noball — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2019

