IPL 2019; RCB vs MI: Twitter fury as Lasith Malinga's last ball no ball missed by match officials
The Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the seventh match of IPL 2019 by six runs. RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first on a brilliant batting wicket. Mumbai Indians scored 187 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings and RCB managed to get 181 runs for the loss of five wickets.
It was a brilliant game of cricket, but it was the last ball of the match that was the centre of controversy. RCB needed seven runs off the last ball, with Shivam Dube was on strike, and Lasith Malinga bowling. The Sri Lankan nailed a yorker and MI won the match by six runs.
But the replays of the last ball showed that Malinga had overstepped by an inch and the umpires didn't call it a no ball. It made both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma angry as they both commented that these decisions aren't good for cricket.
MI started their innings on fire as both Quinton de Kock and Sharma looked in top form. They got 52 in the first six overs. But, MI lost their way in the middle overs as both Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav got out.
But Hardik Pandya's hard hitting knock of 32 off 14 balls ensured that MI had a decent total to defend. Still, MI's score looked short by 15-20 runs as the Chinaswamy wicket was looking like a belter to bat on.
RCB stared their innings like a house on fire and although Moeen Ali got run out early, Kohli and Parthiv Patel insured that RCB made the most of the power play. But, like MI, RCB also lost their way in the middle overs. Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer and Colin de Granddhomme got out one after another to keep MI in the game.
But Jasprit Bumrah and Malinga made sure that AB de Villiers's scintillating knock wouldn't be enough for RCB to get home. In the end, the talking point of the day was that no ball that wasn't given off the last ball and here's how Twitter reacted: