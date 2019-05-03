IPL 2019, RCB vs SRH: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 229 // 03 May 2019, 11:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rashid Khan (image courtesy:iplt20.com)

On 4th May, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Bengaluru. SRH have six wins from 13 games and are currently fourth in the IPL points table, while RCB are rock-bottom with just four wins from 13 outings.

Even though the result of the game is irrelevant for RCB, it’s a must-win game for SRH to keep their hopes making it to the playoffs alive. Their last game against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday went down to a super over, with SRH losing it from there.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have faced each other 14 times in the past. SRH have emerged victorious in 8 games, while the Royal Challengers have managed to win five times, with one game being abandoned in 2017 without a ball being bowled.

Hyderabad won the match by 118 runs when these two teams met earlier in the season.

Probable XI – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rest of the Squad: Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Deepak hooda , Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hassan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Player to watch out for – Manish Pandey

With 305 runs from 10 matches, Pandey is having a good IPL this year. In the last game against the Mumbai Indians, he almost pulled off a victory for SRH from the hands of defeat.

Probable XI – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Colin de Grandhomme, Heinrich Klassen, Shivam Dube,Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Wahington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav

Rest of the Squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Himmat Singh,Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Milind Kumar, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mohammed Siraj

Player to watch out for – AB De Villiers

With 441 runs from 12 games, the South African batsman is enjoying another great year in the IPL. RCB will expect him to perform against SRH so that they can finish their campaign with a win.