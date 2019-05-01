IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore knocked out after rain forces abandonment

Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed out of the competition after their game against Rajasthan was washed out

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore was abandoned due to rain. With this wash-out, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of VIVO IPL 2019.

Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to field first after which rain hit and the match was reduced to 5 overs a side.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers got RCB off to a flying start, piling the pressure on Varun Aaron in the first over by scoring 23 runs. Shreyas Gopal was given the 2nd over and brought RR back into the game by picking the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis off three successive deliveries. At the end of 2 overs, the scoreboard read 35 for 3.

Rajasthan Royals' bowlers helped their side gain a foothold in the game by picking wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, Royal Challengers Bangalore scraped their way to 62 for 7 at the end of 5 overs.

Chasing a target of 63, Sanju Samson and Liam Livingstone provided RR with a flying start, scoring 22 runs in the first 2 overs. Samson, in particular, played some amazing shots but was eventually dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal for 28.

After the wicket of Samson, rain arrived again and the match had to be called off with Rajasthan Royals sitting on a score of 41 in 3.2 overs. The result also means Royal Challengers Bangalore have been knocked out of the IPL.

It's been a disappointing season for RCB who have relied far too much on the individual brilliance of their top order and Yuzvendra Chahal.

They will, however, be looking to end on a high by winning their final game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.