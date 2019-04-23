×
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
167   //    23 Apr 2019, 21:22 IST

RCB skipper Virat Kohli is ecstatic after the thrilling win over CSK (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
RCB skipper Virat Kohli is ecstatic after the thrilling win over CSK (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kings XI Punjab for a home game on April 24th for match 42 of Vivo IPL 2019. This is quite an important game in the context of the qualification scenario for both the teams as the fight for the playoffs spots is heating up.

RCB will be full of confidence after a close win against the Chennai Super Kings and their prime intention will be to win all their remaining games.

Kings XI Punjab's chances of making the playoffs seem more realistic but they have hit a major roadblock and their habit of losing games in the middle of the season hurt them last season. They desperately need a win to regain their lost momentum.

RCB have looked the better side in the last couple of games and their bowling unit has come together and has clicked well. They will be looking to give their home fans a pleasant watch and on that note, let's take a look at their probable playing XI for this game.

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli are expected to continue up top for RCB. Parthiv has become a hero for the side and has played well this season. He'll want to work on the conversion of starts into big scores but he will be a key factor in this game. Virat Kohli has blew hot and cold this season and will want to lead his side to victory in this game.

AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis are expected to be the side's main batsmen for this game. Both of them have done a good job this season and ABD especially has looked destructive on many occasions but will want to work on his conversion rate. Stoinis, meanwhile has played slowly through the middle overs before going big at the death and has been solid in his role.

Moeen Ali and Akshdeep Nath are expected to be the side's middle order batsmen for this game. Ali has been brilliant on a few occasions and his aggression and big-hitting coupled with his clever off-spin has been a huge benefit for RCB. Akshdeep, has played a couple of good cameos but will be looking to leave a bigger impact on the upcoming games.

Pawan Negi will be the side's main spin bowling all-rounder but he hasn't been used much by Virat Kohli and has been more of a backup bowling option. He will get more opportunities with the KXIP middle order not inclined to face spin bowling. He has however left a lot to be desirde with the bat and needs to shine if given the opportunity to do that.

Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal will be the side's main bowlers for this match. Steyn has been exceptional with the ball ever since he joined the team and his steamy out-swingers along with the deadly yorkers have troubled the batsman and the KXIP batsman will stay wary of him. Chahal, meanwhile has been Kohli's main weapon and has picked up wickets at will this season. He'll look to entice the batsmen into playing the big shot and get wickets this match.

Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav will be the side's Indian pacers for this match. Saini has been the find of the season for RCB and has bowled with a lot of pace. He is a real talent and is future Team India material. Umesh, meanwhile has been bowling pretty well with the new ball and has picked up wickets despite being on the expensive side.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal RCB vs KXIP
