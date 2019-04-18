IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore's probable playing XI against the Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 498 // 18 Apr 2019, 11:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli has a lot to think about ahead of this game. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will travel to Kolkata to play their 9th game of their season on April 19th. Both the sides are in the similar kind of form though they are at different ends of the points table. RCB have virtually been knocked out of the tournament and though they stand a chance, numerically, it's highly unlikely that they can make it to the playoffs unless they win all their remaining games.

KKR, meanwhile are on a 3-match losing streak which places them at the 6th place in the points table and they will want to go up with a win in this match.

RCB have to tinker with their team combination which has been poor up till now and skipper Virat Kohli has to make couple of brave changes to the side in order to stay afloat.

On that note, let's take a look at what will be RCB's probable playing XI to face the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli are set to continue at the top for RCB. They have looked in a good touch in the last couple of matches though their efforts have mostly gone in vain. Parthiv has got starts up till now and will want to convert them into big scores while Kohli will look to carry the bat and remain unbeaten till the end of the innings and be an anchor for the side.

AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis will be the side's top order batsmen and both of them have done a good job for the side. De Villiers, especially has been in red-hot form and they'll want him to sizzle at the Eden Gardens. Stoinis, has finished off the innings a couple of times and has batted well. RCB should ideally be trying him out as an opener but he'll look to excel wherever he gets the opportunity to play.

Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube are expected to be the side's main all-rounders for this game. Akshdeep Nath hasn't done much for the side and Dube needs to be brought back into the side because he brings an X-Factor into the game and he could thrive on the belter of a track at the Eden Gardens. Moeen Ali, meanwhile has done a good job with both bat and ball and has lent the team much needed balance. He'll want to continue in the same vein.

Washington Sundar is expected to replace Pawan Negi for this match. Though Negi can't be dropped on the basis of his poor show against MI, Sundar is too good a player to keep on the sidelines and he can bowl during the power play overs and choke the run flow against the KKR openers who will be put under pressure. He can hit the ball a long way and is a handy batsman to have and is likely to come in for this game.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dale Steyn will be the side's main bowlers for the game. Chahal has undoubtedly been the best bowler for RCB and his crafty, leg-spinners have got the better of the batsmen on many occasions.

Advertisement

Dale Steyn, who came in as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile is expected to replace Mohammed Siraj in the side. Siraj has been poor with the ball and on the field and has leaked runs at will. Steyn brings pace, bounce and fiery energy to the side and is expected to take over the death bowling duties.

Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini will be the Indian fast bowlers for this game. While Umesh hasn't had a good season, Saini has bowled really well and needs to be backed by Kohli. Umesh is a new ball bowler and Kohli needs to understand that and bowl him out within the first 14 overs and search for alternate options at the death.