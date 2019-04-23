IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: How the teams could line up

Sachin Iyer FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 438 // 23 Apr 2019, 12:51 IST

De Villiers demolished the KXIP bowlers when these two teams met earlier in the season(Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 24th April, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Kings XI Punjab for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Bengaluru. KXIP have five wins from 10 games and are presently fifth in the IPL points table, while RCB are rock-bottom in the standings with just three wins from 10 outings.

However, Virat Kohli's men will head into the game full of confidence, following their back-to-back wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the mighty Chennai Super Kings. On the other hand, Punjab have lost three out of their last four games.

When these teams met earlier in the season, RCB won the game by 8 wickets.

Head-to-head record

These teams have come up against each other 23 times in the past. While the Kings XI have emerged victorious in 12 games, the Royal Challengers have managed to win 11 times.

Probable XI – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn

Players on the bench: Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klassen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Tim Southee

Player to watch out for – Virat Kohli

With 387 runs from 10 games, the Indian skipper is enjoying another great year in the IPL. RCB will expect Kohli to perform well against KXIP so that they can register their third win on the trot and keep their slim hopes of making it to the playoffs alive.

Probable XI – Kings XI Punjab

Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar .

Players on the bench: Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Ankit Rajpoot, Moises Henriques,Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye

Player to watch out for – Chris Gayle

With 421 runs from 9 games, Chris Gayle is having a magnificent year in the IPL. The Kings XI Punjab will expect him to give a flying start against RCB.