IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Match preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
569   //    28 Mar 2019, 15:52 IST

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli will be pivotal to their respective team's success
Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli will be pivotal to their respective team's success

The IPL caravan is set to reach Bengaluru when Royal Challengers Bangalore hosts Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hosts would look to make the most of their home conditions, while Rohit Sharma's side are determined to tame Kohli’s men. Both the sides remain winless and are still searching for their first victory in this campaign. We can expect another high-scoring affair when two batting powerhouse collide at Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bangalore started IPL 2019 campaign on a horrible note in Chennai, as were bowled out for mere 70 runs on the board. Kohli & Co would be eyeing to bounce back in style heading in their first home game of this IPL campaign. With the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer and Colin de Grandhomme in their ranks, fans will expect the hosts to put a better performance with the bat. Their bowling department needs to stand up if they want to stand any chances against Mumbai’s explosive batting lineup.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians also showcased a disappointing performance in their opening encounter. Rishabh Pant ripped their bowling lineup apart in front of their home ground by scoring a rapid knock of 78 from just 27 balls. Mumbai had a bad day at the office and lost by 37 runs. However, Yuvraj Singh’s made a statement with his scintillating knock of 53 runs off 35 balls. The three-time Champions will hope to not make things so easy for RCB.

 

GAME DETAILS

 

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

 

Ground Stats IPL

 

Total Matches- 74

Matches won batting first- 30

Matches won bowling first- 40

Average 1st Inns scores- 169

Average 2nd Inns scores- 149

Highest total recorded- 263/5 (20 Ov) by RCB vs PWI

Lowest total recorded82/10 (15.1 Ov) by RCB vs KKR

Highest score chased- 207/5 (19.4 Ov) by CSK vs RCB

Lowest score defended- 106/2 (8 Ov) by RCB vs CSK

 

TEAM NEWS

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

  • The hosts are likely to play an unchanged side in the starting lineup.

Mumbai Indians:

  • Jasprit Bumrah has some fitness issues after his previous game.
  • Lasith Malinga might feature in the starting 11

 

SQUADS

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav

 

KEY PLAYERS

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Virat Kohli
  • Ab De Villiers
  • Shimron Hetmyer

 

Mumbai Indians

  • Rohit Sharma (c)
  • Quinton de kock (wk)
  • Hardik Pandya

 

Probable Playing XI

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah(Doubtful).

