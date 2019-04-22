IPL 2019, RR v DC: Key Battles to watch out for

Devansh Bilala FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 // 22 Apr 2019, 03:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

IPL 2019 is entering into the business end of the tournament with the race for the playoffs getting heating up as all the teams are in with a chance to enter the final four. Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals in the 40th match of this season in Jaipur as both teams look to maintain the winning momentum from their previous match. While Royals have kept their chances alive with a win against Mumbai Indians, they still have a lot of work to do in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Capitals, on the other hand, are in a prime position to enter the playoffs with six wins in 10 matches and three out of their four remaining games are against RR and RCB who are struggling for consistency this season. However, they would be wary of taking the inaugural champions lightly as they are slowly finding their stride.

Expected Playing XI: Rajasthan Royals.

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Riyan Prayag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Undakat.

Expected Playing XI: Delhi Capitals.

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Morris/Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Here are the key battles to watch out for :

1.Rishabh Pant v Jofra Archer:

Rishabh Pant has had a disappointing IPL according to his standards. He has scored just 258 runs in 10 matches with a solitary fifty coming in Delhi's opening match. He has not been able to provide the finish to Delhi's innings and would face a stiff challenge from none other than Jofra Archer who is phenomenal in the death overs

2. Steve Smith v Kagiso Rabada:

The newly appointed Royals captain had a good game overall against Mumbai. He anchored the chase perfectly for the Royals and some of his captaincy moves paid dividends straight away. However, Kagiso Rabada would be eager to stop him as no love would have been lost between the two after last year's test series in South Africa.

Advertisement

3. Shreyas Iyer v Shreyas Gopal:

The battle of two Shreyas's is interesting as they play a silent but crucial roles for their teams. Gopal along with Jofra Archer is the key bowler in Rajasthan's bowling whereas Iyer plays anchor in Delhi's batting unit. He played that role in Delhi's last match and ensured that they did not suffer a collapse again this season. Royal's leg-spinner would be looking to prize out the Delhi captain in the middle overs.

4. Shikhar Dhawan v Dhawal Kulkarni:

Shikhar Dhawan has found his mojo back at the right time for the Delhi Capitals and is the highest run-getter for the team. Delhi would be hoping that he performs well in the remaining matches and takes them to the playoffs. His battle against Dhawal Kulkarni is interesting because he generally bowls well with the new ball and takes wickets in the first six overs regularly.

5. Ben Stokes v Axar Patel:

Ben Stokes and Axar Patel have had a poor IPL for their standard, however, Axar seems to have regained his form in the recent matches as he started taking wickets again at a decent economy. For Ben Stokes, however, this is his last match of this season before joining the England team. He would be eager to make a mark for the Royals and would look to target the left arm spinner.