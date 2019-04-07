IPL 2019: RR v KKR - 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The Rajasthan Royals welcome the Kolkata Knight Riders into Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday in the twenty-first game of this season's IPL. Interestingly, both sides come into this match on the back of victories over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Royals stand seventh in the league table whereas the Knight Riders are third. Both teams will be hoping to get a win in this fixture to move upwards in the tree. On that note, we pick out three key battles that you just cannot miss.

#1. Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine

Englishman Jos Buttler was the centre of a big controversy earlier on in the IPL when he became the victim of a run-out decision made against the Kings XI Punjab but he has emerged well from it. He scored a freewheeling 59 off 43 balls which consisted 8 boundaries and 1 six in the Royals' last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Sunday, he will be up against the wily West Indian off-spinner Sunil Narine. Narine can wreak havoc with his many variations and will be quite a handful on the slow Sawai Mansingh track.

#2. Jofra Archer vs Chris Lynn

Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Jofra Archer has had a good IPL so far although he did go for a few runs in his side's last game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Archer is quick and can make the batsmen uncomfortable with the bounce he generates as well.

On Sunday, he will face off against Australian power hitter Chris Lynn, who comes into this game on the back of a stroke-filled 43 off 31 balls, also against the Royal Challengers. Lynn is extremely dangerous and Archer must stop him before he gets going.

#3. Shreyas Gopal vs Andre Russell

Shreyas Gopal earned a lot of fame on social media after he dismissed RCB's top three batsmen Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Shimron Hetmeyer in his side's last game. He will have the unenviable task of keeping the mighty Andre Russell calm on Sunday.

Russell has set this year's IPL on fire and the way he rescued his team against the RCB was extraordinary. The Jamaican has been brilliant and there is no telling what kind of damage he can create against the Royals on Sunday if he is not curbed soon. He will also like to go after Gopal, who is a leg-spinner.

