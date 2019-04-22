IPL 2019, RR vs DC: Captaincy move which cost Rajasthan the game

Delhi's hero (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

Both RR and DC had registered an important win before coming to this game. This is where similarities end between the two teams. While Delhi Capitals was in a great position to qualify for the playoffs, Rajasthan Royals has struggled throughout the season. The team led by Steve Smith needed some wins under their belt to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Earlier in the evening, DC captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field first on a pitch which looked like a batting paradise. RR got off to a poor start as Sanju Samson was run out without playing a ball. Ajinkya Rahane, who is now playing without the burden of captaincy, was playing freely.

He was provided good support by Steven Smith on the other end. The RR captain got out in an attempt to clear the boundary but Rahane was not in a mood to stop. There was a mini-collapse but Stuart Binny played a good cameo to support Rahane. The stylish right-handed batsman completed his century as he took RR past the score of 180.

RR posted a target of 192 for DC, which was never going to be easy. DC got off to a fantastic start as Shikhar Dhawan was quickly off the blocks. This is where RR could have done with better decision making. Smith should have brought Jofra Archer early in the attack to break the back of DC batting line up.

Shikhar Dhawan took full advantage of the mistake made by RR, as he scored 54 runs off 27 balls. Shreyas Iyer perished quickly as pressure built by the visitors. Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant took charge from there as the pair built a partnership of 84 to take DC on the cusp of victory.

While Shaw had played a cautious innings as he scored just 42 off 39 balls, Rishabh Pant took the attack to the bowlers. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored an unbeaten 78 off just 36 balls to guide DC home.

DC won the match by six wickets with four balls to spare. This win means that young DC team has risen to 2nd in the points table. On the other hand, RR now need to win almost every match to stay in the hunt.