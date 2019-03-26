IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP - 3 mistakes that cost Rajasthan the game

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 242 // 26 Mar 2019, 21:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Stokes failed to deliver with the bat

In the last set of opening matches, we had the roaring Kings XI Punjab facing the mighty Rajasthan Royals. The match started off with KXIP losing a quick wicket of K.L. Rahul but, this was just the silence before the thundering Gayle storm.

That, coupled with Sarfaraz's late flurry at the back end of the innings helped the visitors to a commendable total of 184. Although it was above par, it could have easily been 15-20 runs more, had Gayle been there.

In the second innings, the brilliant opening pair of Rahane and Buttler set up the tempo with a 78-run opening stand. The Punjab skipper, Ravi Ashwin, came to the team's rescue when they needed it the most by bowling an astounding spell of 4-0-20-1. In the end, Rajasthan lost seven wickets in the space of four overs, and lost the match which was at one point, in their hands.

On that note, let's take a look at where RR missed the trick.

#1 The bizarre dismissal of Jos Buttler

Buttler's wicket was the turning point in the game

The in-form stylish batsman of the Royals, Jos Buttler, who was batting on 69 runs would have never in his wildest thoughts imagined the way he would lose his wicket.

He was Mankaded, which is when a bowler who is about to bowl, catches the non-strike end batsman outside the crease, and dislodges the bails. Buttler displayed a lack of presence of mind on the field when the score at the time was 108-1 at 12.4 overs. This started the string of wickets that fell.

The wicket would have mattered less if it had been any other batsman, but for RR's misfortune, it had to be him. The pair of Rahane and Buttler had set the momentum by an excellent opening knock, but after Rahane's wicket on Ravichandran Ashwin's carrom ball, the team started to struggle and things became worse even as Buttler, Smith and Samson left the pitch for the pavilion early. This left the team, who had the complete match in its grip on a weak stance, giving the opposition time for rectifying their bowling unit's low points. This had a great effect on the outcome of tonight's game.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement