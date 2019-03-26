×
IPL 2019: RR vs KXIP - Ashwin's 'mankading' and other moments that turned the game

26 Mar 2019, 01:01 IST

Image result for ashwin rahane 2019 ipl

Kings XI Punjab had a poor record against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The franchise based in Punjab had never won against RR in Jaipur. Today they broke the jinx by registering a 14 run win over Ajinkya Rahane' men.

It was a yet another high scoring match in this season's IPL. Earlier, KXIP scored 4/184 in the first innings after being invited to bat first by RR captain Ajinkya Rahane. They were able to put this score on the board on the back of a brilliant knock by Chris Gayle. Sarfaraz Khan provided him with good support from the other end.

RR looked in a good position to chase down the score when Jos Buttler was at the crease. But then he was controversially run out by Ashwin. Steve Smith and Sanju Samson built a decent partnership together but once that partnership was broken, the chase was derailed. Eventually, KXIP won the match on the back of excellent death bowling.

Here are the defining moments of the game.

#1 Chris Gayle's brilliant innings

Chris Gayle was fantastic tonight
Chris Gayle was fantastic tonight

KXIP got off to a bad start as KL Rahul was dismissed by Dhawal Kulkarni in the first over of the innings. Chris Gayle started off the innings cautiously as the pressure seemed to be building on KXIP. When Gayle got into the groove there was no stopping him as the 'Universal Boss' cleared the boundary at his will.

At one stage, he looked good to take KXIP's score past 200. Even Ben Stokes looked hapless in front of the man who was middling every shot. The English all-rounder tried a short ball and Gayle tried to play a pull shot. He connected the shot well and the ball seemed to be crossing the boundary line yet again before Rahul Tripathi plucked it off.

The damage was already done though, as Gayle had put his team in a great position. Eventually, KXIP was able to post a very good score on the board.

