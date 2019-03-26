IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: Twitter reacts Punjab beats Rajasthan by 14 runs amidst 'Mankading' controversy

Buttler's dismissal was the talk of the town (Source: IPLT20/BCCI)

In comparison to the weekend matches of IPL 2019, the match on Monday between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab was expected to be slightly dull affair but that was not the case. While Chris Gayle and Jos Buttler provided the much-needed fireworks, Ravichandran Ashwin mankading Buttler was the talk of the town. Rajasthan were cruising through while Buttler was batting but their innings derailed after his wicket.

Just like the first three matches of this IPL, the team that won the toss (Rajasthan Royals) opted to field first. The home team got a good start as they dismissed KL Rahul in the first over. Rajasthan were on top of the game in the powerplay as they gave as just 37 runs in the first overs but things changed as Chris Gayle decided to take charge of the match.

The West Indian was at his best as he scored 79 runs in just 47 balls. In the last 13 overs, Punjab scored 147 runs and posted a total of 184 for 4 in 20 overs. Sarfaraz Khan, debuting for KXIP, also contributed with the bat by scoring a handy 46 off 29 balls.

During the chase, Rajasthan Royals got a wonderful start. RR's openers - Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler - added 78 runs for the first wicket in 8 overs. Rahane got out after a 20-ball 27 but Buttler was in cruise mode smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. IPL debutant Sam Curran was the biggest victim of Buttler's onslaught as the youngster conceded 48 runs in his first three overs.

Just when the Punjab bowlers seemed clueless against a rampant Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, out of the blue, ran out the English wicket-keeper at the non-striker's end by mankading. Buttler, who was unhappy with his dismissal as he did not receive any prior warning, had no choice but walk back to the pavilion.

After Buttler's dismissal, all KXIP bowlers upped their game as they gave away just 24 runs in the last four overs. Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ankit Rajput picked two wickets each in the 17th, 18th, and 20th overs respectively. As a result, Punjab created history by registering their first ever win at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium by 14 runs and opened their account on the IPL Points Table.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Punjab's 14-run win over Rajasthan:

