IPL 2019: RR vs MI - Venue stats, head-to-head records, key players and predicted XI

Jasprit Bumrah has been in exceptional form for the Mumbai Indians

The Rajasthan Royals are set to host the Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium for another intriguing contest in the IPL 2019. The Royals will be determined to get back to winning ways while the visitors will look to avenge their previous defeat. This will be the second match between these teams in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious in the previous meeting by four wickets.

The Rajasthan Royals are having a terrible season so far under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. Even while playing some scintillating cricket, they have been really unfortunate to register only a couple of victories in their eight league outings.

Jos Buttler and Rahul Tripathi have been the mainstay of their batting lineup while Rahane and Sanju Samson have chipped in with useful contributions. But the bowling attack needs discipline with their line and length, especially in the death overs. Apart from Jofra Archer, no other fast bowler has been up to the mark for the Royals in this season.

On the contrary, Mumbai Indians have got their campaign back on track after a few hiccups in the initial stage. With six wins and three defeats in their nine games, the Blue Army has managed to grab 12 league points.

With their recent triumph against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians have secured the second spot in the points table. Rohit Sharma has failed with the bat in this season, but his captaincy has been applauded by the pundits. Hardik Pandya is another impact player who has been on fire with his quickfire innings down the order and his accurate bowling.

Match details

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2019

Time: 04:00 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mann Singh Stadium

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats IPL

Average 1st Inns scores – 156

Average 2nd Inns scores – 143

Highest total recorded – 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest total recorded – 92/10 (18.2 Ov) by MI vs RR

Highest score chased – 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 151/7 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR

Head-to-Head

Total – 22

RR - 10

MI - 11

N/R - 01

Team News

Rajasthan Royals

Ashton Turner might be given another chance ahead of Steve Smith.

Stuart Binny will keep his place after a decent performance in the last match.

Mumbai Indians

The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same starting lineup from the last match.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Oshane Thomas, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner Ish Sodhi.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Aditya Tare, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal

Key Players

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler

Jofra Archer

Shreyas Gopal

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock

Hardik Pandya

Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.