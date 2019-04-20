IPL 2019, RR vs MI: Twitter reacts as Rajasthan beat Mumbai for 4th consecutive time

RR emerged victorious in a low scoring affair (Image courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The 36th match of the IPL saw Mumbai Indians taking on Rajasthan Royals. The newly-appointed captain for RR, Steve Smith, won the toss and decided to field first. MI had a decent powerplay as they scored 46 runs but lost their captain Rohit Sharma.

Quinton de Kock though batted long and had a 97-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. The run rate dipped a little, but with some late blows from Hardik Pandya, MI finished at a par total of 161 runs. The stars with the ball for Rajasthan were Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer who bowled economically and picked up some pivotal wickets. If Rajasthan would have been a little better on the field, they could have restricted MI to a far less total.

Chasing 161 on a sluggish track with big boundaries without their ace opener Jos Butler, RR had an excellent start as they scored 60 runs in the powerplay itself. Ajinkya Rahane, though failed again with the bat as he scored a run-a-ball 12.

With two quick wickets of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes after the powerplay, Mumbai pulled back some momentum, courtesy Rahul Chahar. The captain, Steve Smith and the young debutant Riyan Parag then combined in the middle. Both the players rotated the strike effectively with an odd boundary here and there. The duo never allowed the asking run rate to go above 8.

Young Parag, unluckily, got run out and missed out on a well-deserved half-century. Jasprit Bumrah built some pressure as he took a wicket and gave away only five runs in the penultimate over.

Requiring four off the last over, Stuart Binny got a freebie on the legs from Lasith Malinga which he deposited to the boundary and thus Rajasthan got their third victory of the season.

Let us have a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

Gaurav Kapur

People wondering why we haven’t seen Riyan Parag more this season. He’s 17 and #RR have been playing night games, and he didn’t get a note from his family to stay out late🤓 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 20, 2019

Harsha Bhogle

And the news for Australia's opponents at the World Cup is that Steven Smith is starting to look his old self again.... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2019

Aakash Chopra

Uthappa yesterday. Suryakumar today. Rahul and Sarfraz the other day. Some knocks have a negative impact on team’s performance. Sometimes, getting out is better than scoring runs. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 20, 2019

Raunak Kapoor

If Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Uthappa, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi & Manish Pandey were on a sinking ship with just one life jacket, all of them would survive.



#IPL — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) April 20, 2019

Sanjay Manjarekar

Hardik Pandya the weakest link in the MI attack bowls first over. Rahane gets 1 run off 3 balls. Samson gets 8 off next 3. #RR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 20, 2019

Cricketwallah

Upset result IMO. Mumbai had been impressive leading into the match while Rajasthan were struggling. Chasing 163 target no easy against a formidable attack. Change in Steve Smith’s profile — captain and opener — has paid dividends — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 20, 2019

Bharath Seervi

Ashton Turner gets successive consecutive golden ducks!



What a start to his IPL career. #RRvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 20, 2019

Sampath Bandarupalli

Ashton Turner's last 4 innings in Twenty20 cricket:



0 (1) vs MI

0 (1) vs KXIP

0 (5) vs India

0 (1) vs Strikers



Turner is the 11th player and only the 2nd Australian after Dom Michael to bag four consecutive ducks in T20s. #IPL2019 #RRvMI — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 20, 2019

Deepu Narayan

Rajasthan Royals becomes the second team to beat Mumbai Indians in four consecutive matches in IPL after Chennai Super Kings (2014-15).#RRvMI #RR #MI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 20, 2019

Nikhil

Archer has Hardik Pandya C in his Dream 11 side.



No other explaination possible. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 20, 2019