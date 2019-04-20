IPL 2019, RR vs MI: Twitter reacts as Rajasthan beat Mumbai for 4th consecutive time
The 36th match of the IPL saw Mumbai Indians taking on Rajasthan Royals. The newly-appointed captain for RR, Steve Smith, won the toss and decided to field first. MI had a decent powerplay as they scored 46 runs but lost their captain Rohit Sharma.
Quinton de Kock though batted long and had a 97-run partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. The run rate dipped a little, but with some late blows from Hardik Pandya, MI finished at a par total of 161 runs. The stars with the ball for Rajasthan were Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer who bowled economically and picked up some pivotal wickets. If Rajasthan would have been a little better on the field, they could have restricted MI to a far less total.
Chasing 161 on a sluggish track with big boundaries without their ace opener Jos Butler, RR had an excellent start as they scored 60 runs in the powerplay itself. Ajinkya Rahane, though failed again with the bat as he scored a run-a-ball 12.
With two quick wickets of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes after the powerplay, Mumbai pulled back some momentum, courtesy Rahul Chahar. The captain, Steve Smith and the young debutant Riyan Parag then combined in the middle. Both the players rotated the strike effectively with an odd boundary here and there. The duo never allowed the asking run rate to go above 8.
Young Parag, unluckily, got run out and missed out on a well-deserved half-century. Jasprit Bumrah built some pressure as he took a wicket and gave away only five runs in the penultimate over.
Requiring four off the last over, Stuart Binny got a freebie on the legs from Lasith Malinga which he deposited to the boundary and thus Rajasthan got their third victory of the season.
Let us have a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:
Gaurav Kapur
Harsha Bhogle
Aakash Chopra
Raunak Kapoor
Sanjay Manjarekar
Cricketwallah
Bharath Seervi
Sampath Bandarupalli
Deepu Narayan
Nikhil