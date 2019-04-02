IPL 2019: RR vs RCB - 3 key battles that you cannot miss

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

Rajasthan Royals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday in the fourteenth match of this season's IPL. Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats to Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively and will be itching for a win.

RCB were humbled by the Sunrisers on Saturday and Virat Kohli's men will be very eager to turn their fortunes around.

We pick out three key battles on the field that you just cannot miss.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Umesh Yadav

Sanju Samson has been in decent knick this season.

Sanju Samson, who scored a fine century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad last week, only to be overshadowed by a brilliant run chase by the 'Eagles,' will be keen on getting another big score in the tournament. He will be up against India international Umesh Yadav who can wreak havoc if he is on song.

Yadav, just like the other RCB bowlers, was rendered ineffective by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow during their game against SRH in Hyderabad but will be keen on getting back on the horse and this match against the Rajasthan Royals will provide him with ample opportunity.

#2 Jofra Archer vs Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

RR's fast bowler Jofra Archer was brilliant in his side's last game against the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai and finished with figures of 4-1-17-2 with an economy rate of 4.25. He will be eyeing India and RCB captain Virat Kohli's prized wicket on Tuesday. Kohli will have to be aware and choose his shots carefully.

Kohli has had a quiet IPL so far and will be itching to get back amongst the runs again. The game against the Royals on Tuesday will be another chance for him.

#3 Ben Stokes vs AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers will be looking to score big against the Royals.

Rajasthan Royals' English all-rounder Ben Stokes has had an indifferent IPL this season but he is someone who can change a game quickly on its head. Stokes will have the unenviable task of containing the great AB de Villiers when the two sides meet in Jaipur on Tuesday.

De Villiers, who had a rare quiet game against the Sunrisers, will hope that he can get some runs under his belt. He is one batsman, along with Virat Kohli, that the team looks up to in difficult situations, and the South African will be aware of this.

