IPL 2019, RR VS RCB: 3 Mistakes that led to Royal Challengers Banglore's defeat

Devansh Bilala FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 405 // 03 Apr 2019, 01:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RR v RCB (Pic Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fourth consecutive loss in Indian Premier League as Rajasthan Royals defeated them by 7 wickets with one ball to spare in Jaipur. Both teams had lost their first three matches coming into the encounter and were looking for a turnaround in fortunes. Royal Challengers Bangalore are now in a spot of bother with nothing going right for them in this campaign and are already on the brink of elimination.

Let us look at the 3 mistakes that resulted in RCB losing their fourth consecutive game this season.

#3 Playing only one spinner.

Chahal was RCB's only spinner (pic courtesy- Bcci/iplt20.com)

One of the biggest factor because of which RCB lost today's game is because of not reading the pitch and conditions correctly. This resulted in the team management selecting the wrong combination for the match. The track in Jaipur was slow and was providing help for the spinners. Rajasthan Royals went for two spinners in the form of Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore just had the lone spinner in the form of Yuzuvendra Chahal.

All the spinners performed well in the match, particularly Shreyas Gopal who too 3 big wickets in the form of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and Shimron Hetmyer. Gowtham was particularly economical too as he gave away just 19 runs in 4 overs. For RCB, Chahal also had a good outing as he picked up the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler but it was not sufficient. One feels that another spinner in place of a pacer might have made the difference for RCB as Rajasthan won with just one ball to spare.

Virat Kohli and the RCB team management have often been criticized for poor team selections a lot of times and today was another day, where they failed to pick the correct team.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement