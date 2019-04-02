IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Match details, key players and predicted XI

RCB would be hoping to register their first victory of the season (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium for the 14th fixture in the IPL 2019. Rajasthan Royals will look to make the most of their home conditions while Virat Kohli and Co will be focused on breaching their fortress.

These are the only two teams that remain winless in this campaign, and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. All the other teams have managed to get at least one victory in their kitty.

Rajasthan Royals have been unfortunate this season as they have played some exciting cricket, but the results haven’t gone their way. Having come so close in all the three games, they will be looking to find some joy on their home ground.

The skipper Ajinkya Rahane needs to lead his side from the front; as there is the risk of the team morale going down drastically following another defeat. Players like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Sanju Samson have shown that this team can dominate, but they tend to succumb under pressure.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been in terrible form since the beginning of the season. With three losses in three games, their chances of making it to the top four are already looking bleak.

Kohli’s team needs to take more responsibility or else RCB will have another forgettable IPL campaign. Currently, the visitors are languishing at the bottom of the points table with the worst net run-rate.

Their performance in their last match, against SRH, once again proved that they need to work on their bowling lineup which has let them down several times the last few seasons. Kohli would be hoping to land a counterpunch in the upcoming match at Jaipur, but he has his task cut out.

Head-to-head

Total matches: 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8

Rajasthan Royals: 9

Ground stats

Matches won batting first – 15

Matches won bowling first – 26

Average 1st Inns score – 157

Average 2nd Inns score – 143

Highest total recorded – 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest total recorded – 92/10 (18.2 Ov) by MI vs RR

Highest score chased – 197/5 (19.4 Ov) by RR vs DCG

Lowest score defended – 151/7 (20 Ov) by SRH vs RR

Team news

Rajasthan Royals

- The hosts might bring Ashton Turner into the playing XI to strengthen their batting lineup.

- Dhawal Kulkarni or Jaydev Unadkat might be replaced for the upcoming match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile might feature in this match.

- Colin de Grandhomme and Moen Ali could face the axe as they have not performed up to the mark.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Jos Buttler, Dhawal Kulkarni, Stuart Binny, Steven Smith, Varun Aaron, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Shubham Ranjane, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Aryaman Birla, Manan Vohra, Sudhesan Midhun

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli (c), Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Navdeep Saini, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Devdutt Padikkal, Prayas Barman

Key players

Rajasthan Royals

- Jos Buttler

- Ben Stokes

- Jofra Archer

Royal Challengers Bangalore

- Virat Kohli

- AB de Villiers

- Marcus Stoinis

Predicted playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni / Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat / Varun Aaron

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmeyer, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali / Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube / Washington Sundar, Colin de Grandhomme / Tim Southee, Prayas Ray Barman, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

