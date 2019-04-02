IPL 2019, Match 14, RR vs RCB: Probable playing XI and key players

The 14th match of IPL 2019 will be played on April 2 at 8 PM IST, between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Both teams have lost all the 3 matches they have played in the tournament so far. RR Are placed above RCB in the table purely on the basis of net run-rate.

The RR vs RCB rivalry has seen 19 matches being played in the IPL so far. RR have won 9 of them and RCB have managed to win 8, while 2 matches ended in no result.

RR have won the IPL title once, while RCB have never lifted the trophy despite reaching the final three times.

On that note, let’s have a look at the key players for the two teams and their probable playing XI for today's match.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Steven Smith, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, S Midhun, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Riyan Parag, Liam Livingstone, Manan Vohra, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Ish Sodhi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Heinrich Klaasen, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, AB de Villiers, Kulwant Khejroliya, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Tim Southee, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

Key players

Rajasthan Royals - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson had a good season in IPL 2018 with 441 runs from 15 matches. This season too he has started well by scoring 140 runs from 3 matches.

Samson scored the first century of IPL 2019, in the match against SRH. Batting at No: 3, RR would expect more of the same from this youngster.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav had a good IPL 2018 with 20 wickets from 14 matches. But this year has been just average so far, with two wickets from three matches.

Being the lead pacer of RCB, the team would expect Umesh to deliver better performances in the coming matches.

Probable XI

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat / Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali / Tim Southee, Prayas Barman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

