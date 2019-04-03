IPL 2019: RR vs RCB - RCB Player Ratings

RCB registered their fourth straight loss in the tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore have their problems piled up as they crashed to their fourth consecutive loss in this edition of the IPL to the Rajasthan Royals. RCB started off well with Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel stitching a 48 run partnership in the powerplay. Shreyas Gopal was brilliant after the powerplay and pegged RCB back with three crucial wickets.

After crawling to a below-par 158, RCB missed chances on the field, dropping as many as four catches, and in the end it was a comfortable win for the Royals.

Let's have a quick look at the player ratings for the Bangalore franchise

#Virat Kohli - 5/10

Kohli started off cautiously and kept the scoreboard ticking with quick singles and boundaries. However, he was undone by a wrong-un off Shreyas Gopal after giving his team a decent start. Kohli also dropped Ajinkya Rahane early in the innings off Navdeep Saini.

#Parthiv Patel - 8.5/10

The baby faced assassin was in fine form and scored runs all around the park. Parthiv also took on Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron early in their spell by scoring five boundaries off the duo. He single handedly took RCB to a respectable total.

#AB de Villiers - 2.5/10

AB has had his problems with spin lately and it was evident today as well. The former South African skipper never looked in full control and was undone by Gopal.

#Shimron Hetmyer - 0.5/10

RCB spent huge bucks to bring in the dangerous Windies batsman. Hetmyer looked uneasy against spin, it was just about time before he got out to Gopal after scoring just one off nine deliveries. Known for his big hitting, his place in the side is now uncertain after four consecutive failures.

#Marcus Stoinis - 5/10

Stoinis couldn't make much of an impact in his first outing for RCB. After consuming way too many deliveries, he couldn't end the innings as the skipper would have liked. Stoinis turned out to be ineffective with the ball too.

#Moeen Ali - 4.5/10

The Englishman played a little cameo scoring 18 off nine balls but went for 14 runs in the only over that he bowled. In what was turning out to be a long night for the visitors, Moeen dropped Rahul Tripathi in the 19th over to make things worse for RCB.

#Akshdeep Nath

Nath kept the wickets in place for Parthiv Patel and didn't get a chance to bat. The Indian didn't get much of a chance to contribute, worthy of a rating.

#Umesh Yadav - 2/10

Bangalore's leader of the attack was nowhere near to his best. After leaking runs against Buttler, Yadav dropped Smith off Chahal, which could have been the game changer for RCB.

#Navdeep Saini - 6/10

Saini bowled with blistering pace upfront and was unlucky not to get a wicket. Buttler had a few plays and misses against the speedster before Saini found Rahane's edge, only to be dropped by Kohli in the slips.

#Yuzvendra Chahal - 8.5/10

With a wet ball, Chahal kept RCB in the game picking up crucial wickets of Rahane and Buttler. He could have easily got the third, but Yadav dropped a sitter in the outfield.

#Mohammed Siraj - 5.5/10

Siraj started brilliantly conceding just 5 runs off his first two overs. Later in the game, he couldn't keep the run flow in check.

