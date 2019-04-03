×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: RR vs RCB - RCB Player Ratings

Shivanshu Gupta
ANALYST
Feature
51   //    03 Apr 2019, 03:18 IST

RCB registered their fourth straight loss in the tournament
RCB registered their fourth straight loss in the tournament

Royal Challengers Bangalore have their problems piled up as they crashed to their fourth consecutive loss in this edition of the IPL to the Rajasthan Royals. RCB started off well with Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel stitching a 48 run partnership in the powerplay. Shreyas Gopal was brilliant after the powerplay and pegged RCB back with three crucial wickets.

After crawling to a below-par 158, RCB missed chances on the field, dropping as many as four catches, and in the end it was a comfortable win for the Royals.

Let's have a quick look at the player ratings for the Bangalore franchise

#Virat Kohli - 5/10

Kohli started off cautiously and kept the scoreboard ticking with quick singles and boundaries. However, he was undone by a wrong-un off Shreyas Gopal after giving his team a decent start. Kohli also dropped Ajinkya Rahane early in the innings off Navdeep Saini.

#Parthiv Patel - 8.5/10

The baby faced assassin was in fine form and scored runs all around the park. Parthiv also took on Jofra Archer and Varun Aaron early in their spell by scoring five boundaries off the duo. He single handedly took RCB to a respectable total.

#AB de Villiers - 2.5/10

AB has had his problems with spin lately and it was evident today as well. The former South African skipper never looked in full control and was undone by Gopal.

Advertisement

#Shimron Hetmyer - 0.5/10

RCB spent huge bucks to bring in the dangerous Windies batsman. Hetmyer looked uneasy against spin, it was just about time before he got out to Gopal after scoring just one off nine deliveries. Known for his big hitting, his place in the side is now uncertain after four consecutive failures.

#Marcus Stoinis - 5/10

Stoinis couldn't make much of an impact in his first outing for RCB. After consuming way too many deliveries, he couldn't end the innings as the skipper would have liked. Stoinis turned out to be ineffective with the ball too.

#Moeen Ali - 4.5/10

The Englishman played a little cameo scoring 18 off nine balls but went for 14 runs in the only over that he bowled. In what was turning out to be a long night for the visitors, Moeen dropped Rahul Tripathi in the 19th over to make things worse for RCB.

#Akshdeep Nath

Nath kept the wickets in place for Parthiv Patel and didn't get a chance to bat. The Indian didn't get much of a chance to contribute, worthy of a rating.

#Umesh Yadav - 2/10

Bangalore's leader of the attack was nowhere near to his best. After leaking runs against Buttler, Yadav dropped Smith off Chahal, which could have been the game changer for RCB.

#Navdeep Saini - 6/10

Saini bowled with blistering pace upfront and was unlucky not to get a wicket. Buttler had a few plays and misses against the speedster before Saini found Rahane's edge, only to be dropped by Kohli in the slips.

#Yuzvendra Chahal - 8.5/10

With a wet ball, Chahal kept RCB in the game picking up crucial wickets of Rahane and Buttler. He could have easily got the third, but Yadav dropped a sitter in the outfield.

#Mohammed Siraj - 5.5/10

Siraj started brilliantly conceding just 5 runs off his first two overs. Later in the game, he couldn't keep the run flow in check.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Shivanshu Gupta
ANALYST
IPL 2019: All-time playing XI for RR vs RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 14, RR vs RCB: Probable playing XI and key players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: The worst captaincy move of the day
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs RCB: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 14, RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 14, RR vs RCB: 2 players for whom this is a do-or-die match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as RCB register their fourth consecutive loss against RR
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR VS RCB: 3 Mistakes that led to Royal Challengers Banglore's defeat
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Today
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us