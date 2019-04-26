IPL 2019: RR vs SRH - Head to head record, probable XI, and players to watch out for

On 27 April, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Jaipur. SRH have five wins from ten games and are at the foruth position in the IPL points table, while RR are at the seventh position of the table with four wins from eleven matches.

After to back-to-back wins, the Sunrisers suffered a 6-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in their last game. One major concern for the SRH will be the absence of Jonny Bairstow, who has left to his country for the World Cup preparations. Bairstow was phenomenal with the bat throughout the season for them.

Rajasthan Royals also have their share of problems in the batting department. There haven’t been any batsman or bowler who has performed consistently for them in the series. Varun Aaron getting some wickets will give some relief in terms of bowling for them as Jofra Archer will not be available for the remainder of the season given his national commitments.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 10 times in the past. SRH have emerged victorious in 6 games, while the Royals have managed to win only four times.

When these two met earlier in the season, SRH won the match by 5 wickets.

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith (c), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag ,Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas,

Players on the bench: Ashton Turner, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Ish Sodhi

Player to watch out for – Steven Smith

The newly appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals will be their key player when they go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. In the recent games against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Smith anchored the team's innings with some crafty strokes.

Probable XI – Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Players on the bench: Ricky Bhui, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hassan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Player to watch out for – David Warner

The Orange Cap holder is undoubtedly the trump card for the Sunrisers. With 574 runs from 10 games, he has been superb for them so far, and would want to make the most of the last few matches he is for in India.