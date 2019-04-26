×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: RR vs SRH - Head to head record, probable XI, and players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Preview
225   //    26 Apr 2019, 12:20 IST

Khaleel Ahmed (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)
Khaleel Ahmed (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

On 27 April, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Rajasthan Royals for the second time in IPL 2019, this time at Jaipur. SRH have five wins from ten games and are at the foruth position in the IPL points table, while RR are at the seventh position of the table with four wins from eleven matches.

After to back-to-back wins, the Sunrisers suffered a 6-wicket defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in their last game. One major concern for the SRH will be the absence of Jonny Bairstow, who has left to his country for the World Cup preparations. Bairstow was phenomenal with the bat throughout the season for them.

Rajasthan Royals also have their share of problems in the batting department. There haven’t been any batsman or bowler who has performed consistently for them in the series. Varun Aaron getting some wickets will give some relief in terms of bowling for them as Jofra Archer will not be available for the remainder of the season given his national commitments.

Head-to-head record

These two teams have fought each other 10 times in the past. SRH have emerged victorious in 6 games, while the Royals have managed to win only four times.

When these two met earlier in the season, SRH won the match by 5 wickets.

Probable XI – Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith (c), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag ,Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas,

Players on the bench: Ashton Turner, Rahul Tripathi, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Ish Sodhi

Player to watch out for – Steven Smith

The newly appointed captain of the Rajasthan Royals will be their key player when they go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. In the recent games against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Smith anchored the team's innings with some crafty strokes.

Probable XI – Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Advertisement

Players on the bench: Ricky Bhui, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hassan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Player to watch out for – David Warner

The Orange Cap holder is undoubtedly the trump card for the Sunrisers. With 574 runs from 10 games, he has been superb for them so far, and would want to make the most of the last few matches he is for in India.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner Steven Smith Leisure Reading SRH vs RR RR vs SRH Head to Head
Advertisement
IPL 2019, Match 45, RR vs SRH: Match preview and key stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Probable playing XI and key players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH v RR: 5 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs RR - Three key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: World reacts as SRH break their record for highest chase in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: One game-changing player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 8 RR vs SRH: RR probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head & Other Numbers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RR vs DC: Venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr
RCB 213/4 (20.0 ov)
KKR 203/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 10 runs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr
MI 161/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 162/5 (19.1 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 5 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr
KXIP 163/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 166/5 (19.4 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr
RR 191/6 (20.0 ov)
DC 193/4 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 6 wickets
RR VS DC live score
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr
RCB 202/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 185/7 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 17 runs
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 43 | Yesterday
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 44 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 07 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator | Wed, 08 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 10 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 12 May, 02:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us