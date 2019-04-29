IPL 2019: Russell's blitz beats Hardik's madness to keep KKR alive in the tournament

Hardik Pandya 91 went in vain as Mumbai Indians lost by 34 runs

Thanks to Andre Russell's all-round performance, Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways by beating Mumbai Indians by 34 runs in a high scoring thriller played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. KKR openers Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn got the team off a flying start putting pressure on MI new ball bowlers. At the end of six overs, KKR openers had scored 50 for 0.

After the powerplay overs, Lynn took on Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar. Gill also played with positive intent. Lynn reached his fifty off 27 balls. Rahul Chahar then got the breakthrough, dismissing Lynn for 54. Lynn and Gill had put on 96 runs for the opening wicket in just 9.3 overs.

Russell, who was promoted to bat at number 3, took time to settle before playing some big strokes. Gill reached his fifty off 32 balls and took on the Mumbai Indians bowlers. Hardik Pandya dismissed Gill for well made 76. Gill and Russell added 62 runs for the 2nd wicket. Russell upped the ante and reached his fifty off 30 balls and then took apart Mumbai Indians bowlers.

Russell and Dinesh Karthik put on an unbeaten 74 runs in last 4.4 overs to help KKR post a massive total of 232 for 2 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 233 runs, it was a great start for the hosts as Sunil Narine dismissed Quinton de Kock for 0. Rohit Sharma also failed to contribute as he got out for 12 runs. At the end of six overs, Mumbai Indians were 41 for 2.

After the powerplay overs, Evin Lewis was dismissed for 15. Surya Kumar Yadav scored 26 off 14 balls but was dismissed soon. Hardik Pandya came to the crease and went after the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers right from the beginning. It was an amazing display of batting by Pandya, who added 63 runs for the 5th wicket with Pollard in quick time. Pandya reached his fifty off just 17 balls and gave Mumbai Indians hope of winning the match.

Krunal Pandya and Hardik then added 64 runs for the 6th wicket. Harry Gurney dismissed the dangerous Hardik for a brilliant 91 off 34 balls. Krunal Pandya scored 24 off 18 balls as his side fell quite some runs short of the target. Mumbai Indians ended on 198 for 7 in 20 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders 232 for 2 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 80*, Shubman Gill 76, Hardik Pandya 1/31) beat Mumbai Indians 198 for 7 in 20 overs ( Hardik Pandya 91, Surya Kumar Yadav 26, Andre Russell 2/25, Harry Gurney 2/37) by 34 runs.