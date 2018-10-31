×
Reports: Shikhar Dhawan to return to Delhi Daredevils in swap deal

Aadya Sharma
News
955   //    31 Oct 2018, 09:07 IST

Dhawan is SRH's leading run-getter in the IPL
Shikhar Dhawan, who played for the Delhi Daredevils in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, is set to return to his home state's franchise after 11 years for IPL 2019.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Dhawan, who was not retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 IPL auctions, is set to head out to Delhi in a swap deal that will see Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma switch sides.

Dhawan leads the run-charts for the Sunrisers, having amassed 2768 runs overall, 497 of which came in the 2018 IPL.

Earlier this month, South Africa's Quinton de Kock switched from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians in an all-money deal. De Kock was bought for a price of Rs. 2.8 crores by the RCB in the 2018 IPL auctions.

Over the last week and a half, there were reports that Dhawan was changing camps from the Sunrisers, where he was told to be unhappy with his price tag. The teams that came in the fray included the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians, before the Daredevils jumped into the race.

The Kings XI, who were said to be after Dhawan, reportedly agreed to bump up his price by Rs. 1 crore, and offered Karun Nair to the Sunrisers in a swap deal. However, the deal that is reportedly agreed upon, will see the Daredevils giving away three of its players to the Hyderabad franchise, who won their inaugural title in 2016.

The combined price of Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma is Rs. 6.95 crores, while Dhawan was released and bought back by the Sunrisers for Rs. 5.2 crores. As a result, the Hyderabad franchise will be bound to pay the difference of amount in cash.

The auctions are set to be held on December 16.





IPL Auction Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils Shikhar Dhawan
