IPL 2019: SRH's Jonny Bairstow set to leave the team after the game against Chennai Super Kings

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 298 // 21 Apr 2019, 13:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bairstow and Warner (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com )

What's the story?

Sunrisers opening batsman Jonny Bairstow is set to leave the IPL after the game against Chennai Super Kings on 23rd April 2019. Bairstow's departure will likely hamper SRH's results even further, as they struggle to remain afloat in the IPL points table.

In case you don't know...

A couple of days back, England announced their squad for the World Cup 2019, and as expected Bairstow has been included in the team.

The England Cricket Board has requested all the players selected in the squad to join the preparatory camp one month ahead of the mega event. Hence, most of the English players will missed the final phase of IPL 2019.

The heart of the matter

Bairstow has been having a phenomenal season for SRH. The right-hander smashed his maiden IPL century this season, and has consistently given the team flying starts at the top of the order.

The 29-year old has scored 365 runs this season, and recorded three consecutive 100-run partnerships with David Warner for the opening wicket, a T20 record in itself. SRH have depended heavily on these two in the first half of the season, and their absence will have a huge impact on the side.

SRH have New Zealand opener Martin Gupitll as a back-up opener who can fill in once Bairstow leaves the team, but Guptill have a tough time filling the shoes of the swashbuckling Englishman.

Here is what Bairstow said to reporters before the KKR game, which is set to be played today evening.

"We get back after the Chennai game on April 23. Then we've got the World Cup camp. We then play Pakistan in the five-ODI series and then we've got two warm-up matches in which we play Afghanistan and Australia. And then we go into the World Cup."

"It's a lot of cricket leading into the World Cup. And then we've got 5 Ashes Tests after that."

Advertisement

England are one of the very few teams to be playing an international series right before the World Cup. While that would help their players get into the groove ahead of the all-important event, it also means they will miss out on the most crucial stage of the IPL.

England's Preliminary World Cup squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

What's next?

Sunrisers will have to play four league games without their super-successful opener. Though they do have backup options, it seems likely that they will miss out on a playoff spot without the services of Bairstow.